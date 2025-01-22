AIA Carnival 2025｜Exclusive Tickets From $90+ Extra $50 Off

AIA Carnival is back in Central! This article provides the latest information on the AIA Carnival 2025, and you can enjoy an exclusive ticket offer with an additional $50 off when purchasing ticket through HK01!

AIA Carnival 2025

AIA Carnival Tickets Price 2025

AIA Carnival 2025 offers a variety of tickets, HK01 is providing an exclusive two-person package with an additional $50 off. This package includes 50 tokens, admission tickets, and 2 drinks!

Off Peak Days｜AIA Carnival 2025

(Exclusive) 2 Admission Tickets+50 tokens+2 Drinks：$580（Original price：$620）*Use HK01 points for an extra $50 off

1 Admission Tickets+10 tokens：$140（Original price：$160）*Use HK01 points for an extra $5 off

*(Concession)1 Admission Tickets+7 tokens：$95（Original price：$100）*Use HK01 points for an extra $5 off

Off-Peak Days

Date：Jan 20-24, Feb5、6、10-13

Operation Hours:12pm - 10pm

Standard Days｜AIA Carnival 2025

(Exclusive) 2 Admission Tickets+50 tokens+2 Drinks：$600（Original price：$640）*Use HK01 points for an extra $50 off

1 Admission Tickets+10 tokens：$150（Original price：$170）*Use HK01 points for an extra $5 off

*(Concession)1 Admission Tickets+7 tokens：$100*Use HK01 points for an extra $5 off

Standard Days：

Date：Jan 25-28；Feb 2-4、7-9、14-16

Operation Hours:11am - 11pm

Peak Days｜AIA Carnival 2025

(Exclusive) 2 Admission Tickets+50 tokens+2 Drinks：$620（Original price：$660）*Use HK01 points for an extra $50 off

*(Concession)1 Admission Tickets+7 tokens：$105（Original price：$110）*Use HK01 points for an extra $5 off

1 Admission Tickets+10 tokens：$160（Original price：$180）*Use HK01 points for an extra $5 off

Peak Days

Date：Jan 29-31；Feb 1

Operation Hours:11am - 11pm

*Children aged 3 - 11 years and visitors with disabilities.

AIA Carnival 2025 Timetable

AIA Carnival 2025

Campaign Period：2024年12月20日至2025年2月16日

Location：Central Harbourfront Event Space,9 Lung Wo Road, Central

Operation Hours：

OFF-PEAK DAYS: 12pm - 10pm

STANDARD & PEAK DAYS: 11am - 11pm

Direct Purchase👉🏻 AIA Carnival 2025🎡Exclusive Tickets From $90🎢

+ 1

How To Buy Ticket in HK01 - Space?

1.Login/Sign up HK01 Member

2.Enter Mobile Number

3.Receive and enter SMS Verification Code

2.Choose Off Peak Days/Standard Days/Peak Days and Ticketing type?

You can choose Peak Days/Standard Days/Off Peak Days by checking the "AIA Carnival 2025 Timetable" mentioned above, choosing the type of ticket you need.

Off Peak Days/Standard Days Click Here

Peak Days Click Here

3.Click Next Step

4.Enter Personal Information

1.Using HK01 Member Point

2.Enter your Surname, firstname, mobile number, email address

5.Enter Payment Information

6.Finally, You will receive a confirmation email