AIA Carnival 2025｜Exclusive Tickets From $90+ Extra $50 Off
AIA Carnival is back in Central! This article provides the latest information on the AIA Carnival 2025, and you can enjoy an exclusive ticket offer with an additional $50 off when purchasing ticket through HK01!
AIA Carnival Tickets Price 2025
AIA Carnival 2025 offers a variety of tickets, HK01 is providing an exclusive two-person package with an additional $50 off. This package includes 50 tokens, admission tickets, and 2 drinks!
Off Peak Days｜AIA Carnival 2025
(Exclusive) 2 Admission Tickets+50 tokens+2 Drinks：$580（Original price：$620）*Use HK01 points for an extra $50 off
1 Admission Tickets+10 tokens：$140（Original price：$160）*Use HK01 points for an extra $5 off
*(Concession)1 Admission Tickets+7 tokens：$95（Original price：$100）*Use HK01 points for an extra $5 off
Off-Peak Days
Date：Jan 20-24, Feb5、6、10-13
Operation Hours:12pm - 10pm
Standard Days｜AIA Carnival 2025
(Exclusive) 2 Admission Tickets+50 tokens+2 Drinks：$600（Original price：$640）*Use HK01 points for an extra $50 off
1 Admission Tickets+10 tokens：$150（Original price：$170）*Use HK01 points for an extra $5 off
*(Concession)1 Admission Tickets+7 tokens：$100*Use HK01 points for an extra $5 off
Standard Days：
Date：Jan 25-28；Feb 2-4、7-9、14-16
Operation Hours:11am - 11pm
Peak Days｜AIA Carnival 2025
(Exclusive) 2 Admission Tickets+50 tokens+2 Drinks：$620（Original price：$660）*Use HK01 points for an extra $50 off
*(Concession)1 Admission Tickets+7 tokens：$105（Original price：$110）*Use HK01 points for an extra $5 off
1 Admission Tickets+10 tokens：$160（Original price：$180）*Use HK01 points for an extra $5 off
Peak Days
Date：Jan 29-31；Feb 1
Operation Hours:11am - 11pm
*Children aged 3 - 11 years and visitors with disabilities.
AIA Carnival 2025 Timetable
AIA Carnival 2025
Campaign Period：2024年12月20日至2025年2月16日
Location：Central Harbourfront Event Space,9 Lung Wo Road, Central
Operation Hours：
OFF-PEAK DAYS: 12pm - 10pm
STANDARD & PEAK DAYS: 11am - 11pm
Direct Purchase👉🏻 AIA Carnival 2025🎡Exclusive Tickets From $90🎢
How To Buy Ticket in HK01 - Space?
1.Login/Sign up HK01 Member
2.Enter Mobile Number
3.Receive and enter SMS Verification Code
2.Choose Off Peak Days/Standard Days/Peak Days and Ticketing type?
You can choose Peak Days/Standard Days/Off Peak Days by checking the "AIA Carnival 2025 Timetable" mentioned above, choosing the type of ticket you need.
Off Peak Days/Standard Days Click Here
Peak Days Click Here
3.Click Next Step
4.Enter Personal Information
1.Using HK01 Member Point
2.Enter your Surname, firstname, mobile number, email address