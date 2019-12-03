吐舌明星小貓猝死　主人忍痛宣佈死訊　「冀盼夢中再相遇」

美國吐舌貓明星「Lil Bub」日前突然在夢中離世，終年8歲，主人透過社交網上載最先及最後一張跟愛貓的自拍照，懷念Lil Bub過去多年陪伴左右，並希望生前被病魔折磨的愛貓能得到解脫及安息，將來在夢中再相遇。
Lil Bub的主人布里達夫斯基（Mike Bridavsky）周二（3日）透過愛貓的Instagram專頁「iamlilbub」推帖，宣佈Lil Bub於本月1日不幸離世，透露當天他與愛貓同睡期間，Lil Bub在夢中安詳離世；布里達夫斯基形容「Lil Bub」的離去，代表著「地球上失去了最純淨、最善良並具魔力的生命力」。他謂，Lil Bub過去一直受到入侵性骨感染（bone infection）折磨，粉絲亦都知道其病情，只是沒料到Lil Bub最終會突然離世；布里達夫斯基相信Lil Bub「自行」離開，全因不想他將來要作出艱難的決定。
This is my first photo with BUB next our last photo together. On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.. I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves. It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family. She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she's the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement. But most importantly, BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better. Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams o
感激協助拉近與妻子的關係
布里達夫斯基表示，Lil Bub是他們的家庭成員之一，牠的出現教曉了自己甚麼是「無私奉獻」，且拉近了他與太太的關係，同時替兩名子女帶來愛及溫暖。Lil Bub還協助改變了動物界權利，因為以牠的名義成立的寵物基金，過去挽救了成不少的小生命。布里達夫斯基希望Lil Bub能夠安息，並冀盼將來可在夢中再相遇。
天生患多重缺憾永遠長不大
Lil Bub原本是一隻流浪貓，2011年被布里達夫斯基領養，而Lil Bub可愛背後有個叫人心酸的故事，牠天生患有多重缺憾，永遠長不大，只會停留於小貓的體型。
Lil Bub因為患有侏儒症，細小的四肢令牠難以支撐身體重量以致不良於行；牠之所以經常吐舌，是因為牠並沒有牙齒，下巴亦明顯較上顎為短導致舌頭一直伸出。然而，Lil Bub「傻頭傻腦」的樣子，深受網民歡迎，過去多年成為不少商品的「生招牌」，為各大小愛護動物團體籌款，單是牠的Instagram已吸引2.4百萬名追蹤者，可見牠的受歡迎程度。