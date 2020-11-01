性工作者奇遇#3│男客專找紅髮紋身女郎　眾裏尋她皆因親情

【性工作者奇遇】性工作者遇到的客人，不一定是為性而來。有性工作者在外國討論區分享遇過最難忘的故事，其中有做直播的女郎憶述，1名男客人因見她身有紋身及蓄有一頭紅髮而來，但內裏原因不是有特殊癖好，更不是為了解決生理需要，而是要求她做個聆聽者，皆因客人想尋找的，是與女郎有相同特徵、但投身性工作行業後失蹤的女兒。
有性工作者分享曾遇1名男客人，專門找像她一樣留紅色頭髮及有紋身的女生，原來對方是想尋找失蹤的女兒。示意圖，非當事人。（GettyImages）
When I was working as a cam girl, I had a lot of men with redhead and tattoo fetishes pay for private shows. One night a guy paid, I started talking to him and he told me to keep my clothes on and just listen to him, if it was okay with me. I said sure... what’s going on?
He went on to tell me that his daughter was a redhead with tattoos and she’d been lost to him to the sex industry when she was 19, and he was trying to find girls who reminded him of her and ‘save them’. It was pretty damn depressing.”
