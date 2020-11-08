性工作者奇遇#3│為植物人兒子召女郎　母懇求：請送給他最後溫柔

按圖看中文版故事👇👇👇

下載「香港01」App ，即睇城中熱話

外國網站原文：

He had a spinal injury and was basically trapped in his body. Could barely speak and move. His mother booked me. I was told I'm going to be the last person he had sex with since he was planning on euthanasia later that year.

We held each other and cried afterwards. When I left his room his mother hugged me and cried. I couldn't accept payment for that one. She sent me a diamond necklace a week later with a note saying he'd passed.