哈里王子全家福聖誕賀卡曝光　歲半紅髮阿奇夠搶眼

撰文：何文翰
最後更新日期：
英國哈里王子（Prince Harry）與夫人梅根（Meghan, Duchess of Sussex）的聖誕賀卡在12月23日面世，卡上印有他們一家的畫像，畫中19個月大的小王子阿奇（Archie）一頭紅髮，活像父親的翻版。
梅根2019年開始贊助的倫敦動物慈善機構Mayhew在12月23日於其網站及社交媒體分享這張聖誕賀卡。
↓慈善機構Mayhew在Twitter分享哈里王子的聖誕賀卡
We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. 💜 From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🎄🐶🐱— Mayhew 🐶🐱 (@themayhew) December 23, 2020
Find out more! 👉 https://t.co/5o2RHLveRM pic.twitter.com/uBV19F6Odt
卡上簡單祝賀聖誕快樂及新年快樂，並印有薩塞克斯公爵（Duke of Sussex）一家的畫像。畫像是基於哈里伉儷於美國加州新居中拍攝的全家福所繪畫。
照片是由梅根媽媽拉格蘭（Doria Ragland）操刀，拍攝時哈里一家三口和他們愛犬Pula和Guy在庭院上嬉戲，阿奇在父親幫助下走了幾步。
哈里和梅根的發言人指：「相中的小聖誕樹，包括自家製的擺設及其他裝飾，都由阿奇選擇，而聖誕樹在節日後會被移植。」
▼想看更多英國王室成員的童年照片，請點擊放大觀看：
+5
+5
+5