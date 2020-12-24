哈里王子全家福聖誕賀卡曝光　歲半紅髮阿奇夠搶眼

環球趣聞
撰文：
最後更新日期：

英國哈里王子（Prince Harry）與夫人梅根（Meghan, Duchess of Sussex）的聖誕賀卡在12月23日面世，卡上印有他們一家的畫像，畫中19個月大的小王子阿奇（Archie）一頭紅髮，活像父親的翻版。

梅根2019年開始贊助的倫敦動物慈善機構Mayhew在12月23日於其網站及社交媒體分享這張聖誕賀卡。

↓慈善機構Mayhew在Twitter分享哈里王子的聖誕賀卡

卡上簡單祝賀聖誕快樂及新年快樂，並印有薩塞克斯公爵（Duke of Sussex）一家的畫像。畫像是基於哈里伉儷於美國加州新居中拍攝的全家福所繪畫。

照片是由梅根媽媽拉格蘭（Doria Ragland）操刀，拍攝時哈里一家三口和他們愛犬Pula和Guy在庭院上嬉戲，阿奇在父親幫助下走了幾步。

哈里和梅根的發言人指：「相中的小聖誕樹，包括自家製的擺設及其他裝飾，都由阿奇選擇，而聖誕樹在節日後會被移植。」

▼想看更多英國王室成員的童年照片，請點擊放大觀看：

+5
+5
+5
英預言家推算2021年前景　料香港再爆示威　拜登或無法完成任期
日本機場驚見巨大聖誕禮物盒　航空公司分享背後暖心原因
來一場嗅覺之旅解旅遊心癮？　英企業推空氣瓶收集城市各地氣味
X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。