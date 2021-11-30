Mariah Carey再推出AppleTV+聖誕特輯　邀請Khalid同台演出

即將踏入12月，又是聽聖誕歌的時候。流行天后Mariah Carey再度發揮聖誕女王本色，與 Apple TV+攜手為樂迷帶來最夢幻的全新聖誕特輯《Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues》，並於12月3日在Apple TV+全球播出。今次Mariah更與R&B天王Khalid及曾獲十六項格林美音樂獎的傳奇Gospel音樂人Kirk Franklin 同台演出，給歌迷帶來感動溫馨的節日氛圍。

《Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues》即將於12月3日在Apple TV+全球播出。（AppleTV+）

《Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues》收錄Mariah與Apple Music的Zane Lowe深度專訪，Mariah的10歲雙胞胎子女Moroccan與Monroe亦會驚喜亮相。音樂演出則包括全新演繹的《Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)》、聖誕必聽經典《All I Want For Christmas Is You》等。

另外，這個聖誕特輯由Mariah Carey、Tim Case、Charleen Manca、Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand擔任執行監製，與Mariah合作無間的音樂MV導演Joseph Kahn執導並兼任監行監製。