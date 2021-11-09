史維辭職│科大校長史維提早一年辭任　明年10月19日卸任

香港科技大學今日（9日）宣布，校長史維已向大學校董會正式請辭，提早近一年卸任，明年10月19日生效。科大無解釋史維辭任原因，而校方即將就下一任校長的延聘，啟動全球招聘工作。



校長史維已向大學校董會正式請辭，提早近一年離任，明年10月19日生效。（資料圖片）

航天學者史維台灣出生，持有美國國籍，2010年8月加入科大，出任首席副校長，執掌大學的學術事務，曾帶領本科課程順利過渡至新的「三三四」學制。八年後史維職涯更上一層樓，2018年9月1日起出任科大第四任校長，接替提早離任的前校長陳繁昌。

原定2023年9月完約 未交代提早離任原因

科大校長史維早上向校內成員發電郵，公布辭職決定。上任校長約三年的他，任期原定於2023年9月屆滿，他提早一年完約，於明年10月19日離任。他在電郵未有交代辭職原因，指過去11年多能以科大為家感到榮幸。

他指，在創校團隊和一眾前科大成員所奠定的堅實基礎上，與各同仁及支持者努力不懈，才能讓科大的學術水平、開放思維及大學聲望持續蓬勃發展。他續指，在面對各種挑戰時，以保障大學的長遠利益及定位而努力，只要秉持這種信念，大學定能繼續開拓更廣闊的新天地。

校董會讚史維熱誠堅定 將啟動下任校長全球招聘工作

科大校董會主席廖長城讚揚並感謝史維的寶貴貢獻，形容他是一位有熱誠而堅定領導者，擁有清晰願景，盡心盡力奉獻科大。廖長城指，校董會將就下一任校長的延聘，啟動全球招聘工作。



科大管理層團隊中，首席副校長暫時懸空，時任首席副校倪明選今年6月出任科大廣州分校目校長，另有三位副校長。

科大校長史維致全校公開信

Dear Members of HKUST,



I would like to share with you that I have decided to relinquish my duty as President of HKUST. Based on the terms of my appointment, it is to be effective on October 19, 2022.



It is my privilege to call HKUST home during the past 11 plus years. On an excellent foundation laid by our founders and predecessors, and further strengthened by many members and supporters, HKUST’s academic standard, campus-wide openness, and institutional expectations continue to sustain and flourish. The sense of duty to serve HKUST’s long-term interests and overall standing has guided our thinking and action in particular during challenging time. I am now ready to pass on the torch, and would like to thank many of you for your dedication, support, and advice.



I will continue to do my utmost as the President until I finish my appointment, and cheer for and support our beloved HKUST after I leave office.



Prof. Wei Shyy



President

