特朗普：聯儲局應立即減息　不要一錯再錯

美國聯儲局將於下周二至三 ( 30至31日 ) 議息，聯儲局官員將進入會前緘默期。不過，美國總統特朗普 ( Donald Trump ) 繼續出口術，隔晚於Twitter發文，再度要求聯儲局立即減息，不要一錯再錯。

特朗普指出，現時聯儲局作出減息的行動成本低及有成效。若未來經濟走下坡，聯儲局減息的成本將會高得多。他又表示，聯儲局在加息及收緊政策上做得太多及太快，犯了大錯。

他又稱，現時美國幾乎沒有通脹，根本無需被逼支付比其他國家高很多的利息，需要支付此息率只是聯儲局觀念極其錯誤。

另一方面，貨幣政策繼續收緊，令美國難以對外競爭。若果沒有過緊的貨幣政策，美國經濟會更好，因利息成本會低很多，美國的GDP及國家財富亦會更高。特朗普形容，貨幣政策是浪費時間與金錢。他續說，其他國家正操控貨幣並向市場注資。

