特朗普：聯儲局應立即減息　不要一錯再錯

撰文：張梓瑩
最後更新日期：
美國聯儲局將於下周二至三 ( 30至31日 ) 議息，聯儲局官員將進入會前緘默期。不過，美國總統特朗普 ( Donald Trump ) 繼續出口術，隔晚於Twitter發文，再度要求聯儲局立即減息，不要一錯再錯。
特朗普指出，現時聯儲局作出減息的行動成本低及有成效。若未來經濟走下坡，聯儲局減息的成本將會高得多。他又表示，聯儲局在加息及收緊政策上做得太多及太快，犯了大錯。
他又稱，現時美國幾乎沒有通脹，根本無需被逼支付比其他國家高很多的利息，需要支付此息率只是聯儲局觀念極其錯誤。
另一方面，貨幣政策繼續收緊，令美國難以對外競爭。若果沒有過緊的貨幣政策，美國經濟會更好，因利息成本會低很多，美國的GDP及國家財富亦會更高。特朗普形容，貨幣政策是浪費時間與金錢。他續說，其他國家正操控貨幣並向市場注資。
It is far more costly for the Federal Reserve to cut deeper if the economy actually does, in the future, turn down! Very inexpensive, in fact productive, to move now. The Fed raised & tightened far too much & too fast. In other words, they missed it (Big!). Don’t miss it again!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年7月22日