新債王稱股市存恐慌　藍籌股現恐慌報價　透露已補回3美股空倉

有「新債王」之稱的Double Line行政總裁岡拉克指出，已補回部份美股空倉，並指出市場上顯而易見的恐慌情緒，甚至打壓了藝術品價格。

他在《Twitter》上指出，收到「藍籌」藝術品大幅下跌的恐慌性報價，指出這屬流動性堅縮的進一步證明。

他又指出這是多年來首次沒有沽空美股，並且已補回3隻美股空倉，因利潤實在太吸引。

對於政府的援助有需要企業，他認為部份計劃難獲美國大眾接受，明言政府若對個別因以借貸進行回購，導致公司處於高槓桿的企業進行拯救，不易獲大眾支持。

