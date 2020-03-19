新債王稱股市存恐慌　藍籌股現恐慌報價　透露已補回3美股空倉

撰文：張偉倫
最後更新日期：
有「新債王」之稱的Double Line行政總裁岡拉克指出，已補回部份美股空倉，並指出市場上顯而易見的恐慌情緒，甚至打壓了藝術品價格。
他在《Twitter》上指出，收到「藍籌」藝術品大幅下跌的恐慌性報價，指出這屬流動性堅縮的進一步證明。
他又指出這是多年來首次沒有沽空美股，並且已補回3隻美股空倉，因利潤實在太吸引。
對於政府的援助有需要企業，他認為部份計劃難獲美國大眾接受，明言政府若對個別因以借貸進行回購，導致公司處於高槓桿的企業進行拯救，不易獲大眾支持。
For the first time in years I am now not short any U.S. stocks. I covered my last three shorts today at 2:37 p.m EDT. The profits were just too great to not harvest, and the panic is palpable.— Jeffrey Gundlach (@TruthGundlach) March 18, 2020
As if we needed more evidence of a liquidity squeeze crushing asset prices, today I received panic offers of blue chip (though not at all trophy) art at slashed prices.— Jeffrey Gundlach (@TruthGundlach) March 18, 2020