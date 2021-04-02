蘋果成立45周年　庫克：未來將更光明　公司故事將值得傳誦

4月1日（周四）為蘋果公司（Apple）成立45周年紀念日，行政總裁庫克（Tim Cook）向全體員工發電郵，除回顧公司歷史外，亦向「教主」喬布斯致敬，並向一眾員工表示堅信公司的未來將更光明。

庫克指出，Apple於1976年4月1日成立，開發出革命性的產品，重新定義了科技可以為人類帶來更好的生活，表示45年之後，公司全體上下會繼續致力於上述的使命，令到Apple可長遠地「存活」下去，而不是只會沉迷在昔日的榮耀。

面對著新冠肺炎疫情一年多的肆虐，庫克表示過去一年，世界用前從未有的想像去考驗了每個人，並要求所有人都去適應新的環境，增加了大家工作的複雜性，及要求在工作以外的生活下做出更多的決心和承諾。但他強調自己亦知道，每個人在這段時間所取得的成就大家應該為此要感到無比自豪，通過往後一代代不斷的挑戰及創新發展，會產生出新而長久的價值，所以公司與大家的未來將會更加光明。

I know this past year has tested each of us in ways that we never imagined. It's asked all of us to adapt, it's added complexity to our work and it has demanded additional resolve and commitment in areas of our lives that extend well beyond our work. But I also know that what we have each achieved during this time should make us enormously proud. Through a once-in-a-generation challenge, the things we make, and the ways in which we make them, have revealed profound and durable new sources of value to the people who love and count on them. And, on many fronts, we know even brighter days are ahead.