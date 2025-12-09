金球獎2026｜《混沌少年時》Owen再角逐男配　《白蓮會》獲6提名

荷里活影視界盛事《第83屆金球獎》昨晚（8日）公布了提名名單，頒獎禮將於明年1月11日舉行。今年9月大熱Netflix劇《混沌少年時》（Adolescence）Owen Cooper憑亮眼多變的演技，僅以15歲之齡奪得第77屆艾美獎最佳男配角獎，今次再度入圍角逐最佳男配角，很大機會再下一城。

《混沌少年時》上架後一致獲得好評，在9月舉行的艾美獎中奪得「最佳迷你劇或選集或電影獎」。（劇集海報）

Owen Cooper憑亮眼多變的演技，僅以15歲之齡奪得艾美獎「最佳男配角獎」，今次再度入圍角逐最佳男配角，很大機會再下一城。（Getty Images）

Stephen Graham憑《混沌少年時》勇奪視帝，而Erin Doherty及Owen Cooper分別奪得男女配，三人今次再度獲得提名。（Getty Images）

《混沌少年時》合共獲5項提名，包括最佳迷你劇集及電視電影、男主角、男女配角，僅次於獲6項提名的HBO劇《白蓮會》第三季（White Lotus）。《白蓮會》將會角逐最佳電視劇(劇情)、男女配角等獎項，而今季新加盟的BLACKPINK成員Lisa則未有獲得任何提名。另外，Selena Gomez亦憑《破案三人行》（Only Murders in the Building）角逐「最佳女主角（音樂或喜劇）」，而同劇的Steve Martin及Martin Short同樣提名「最佳男主角（音樂或喜劇）」。

《白蓮會》獲6提名領先。（劇集海報）

Selena Gomez亦憑《破案三人行》（Only Murders in the Building）角逐「最佳女主角（音樂或喜劇）」，而同劇的Steve Martin及Martin Short同樣提名「最佳男主角（音樂或喜劇）」。（劇集海報）

金球獎2026提名名單（電視類別）

最佳迷你劇集及電視電影提名：

《混沌少年》（Adolesence）/ Netflix

《All Her Fault》/ Peacock

《The Beast In Me》/Netflix

《黑鏡》(Black Mirror）/Netflix

《Dying for Sex》/ Hulu

《The Girlfriend》/ Prime Video

金球獎2026最佳女主角（最佳迷你劇集及電視電影）：

Claire Danes 《The Beast In Me》

Rashida Jones 《黑鏡 Black Mirror》

雅曼達施菲（Amanda Seyfried） 《Long Bright River》

Sarah Snook 《All Her Fault》

米雪威廉絲（Michelle Williams）《Dying for Sex》

Robin Wright 《The Girlfriend》

最佳男主角（最佳迷你劇集及電視電影）：

Jacob Elordi《The narrow road to the deep north》

Paul Bimatti《黑鏡》（Black Mirror）

Stephen Graham《混沌少年時》（Adolesence）

Charlie Hunnam《怪物：艾德蓋恩的故事》（Monster: The Ed Gein Story）

Jude Law（祖狄羅）《黑鏡》（Black Mirror）

Matthew Rhys《The Beast In Me》

最佳電視劇（劇情）：

《頭號外交官》(The Diplomat）/ Netflix

《Pluribus》/ Apple TV

《生活割離術》（Severance）/ Apple TV

《匹茲堡》（The Pitt）/ HBO Max

《翻盤特工隊》（Slow Horses）/ Apple TV

《白蓮會》（The White Lotus）/ HBO Max

最佳女主角（劇情）：

Bella Ramsey 《最後生還者》（The Last of Us）

Britt Lower《生活割離術》（Severance）

海倫美雲（Helen Mirren）《MobLand》

嘉菲比絲（Kathy Bates）《Matlock (2024 TV Series)》

Keri Russell《頭號外交官》（The Diplomat）

Rhea Seehorn《Pluribus》

最佳男主角（劇情）：

Adam Scott《生活割離術》（Severance）

戴高路拿（Diego Luna）《安多》（Andor）

加利奧文（Gary Oldman）《翻盤特工隊》（Slow Horses）

麥克雷法路（Mark Ruffalo）《Task》

Noah Wyle《匹茲堡》（The Pitt）

Sterling Brown《Paradise》

最佳電視劇（音樂或喜劇）：

《小學風雲》（Abbott Elementary / ABC）

《大熊餐廳》（The Bear / Hulu）

《職業槍手》（Hacks / HBO Max）

《天作不合的我們》（Nobody Wants This / Netflix）

《破案三人行 Only Murders in the Building》

《鬥戲影業 The Studio》

最佳女主角（音樂或喜劇）：

Kristen Bell《天作不合的我們》（Nobody Wants This）

Jenna Ortega《星期三》（Wednesday）

Ayo Edebiri《大熊餐廳》（The Bear）

Selena Gomez《破案三人行》（Only Murders in the Building）

Natasha Lyonne《Poker Face》

Jean Smart《職業槍手》（Hacks）

最佳男主角（音樂或喜劇）：

Adam Brody《天作不合的我們》（Nobody Wants This）

Glen Powell《Chad Powers》

Steve Martin《破案三人行》（Only Murders in the Building）

Seth Rogen《鬥戲影業》（The Studio）

Martin Short《破案三人行》（Only Murders in the Building）

Jeremy Allen White《大熊餐廳》（The Bear）

最佳女配角（影集）：

Aimee Lou Wood《白蓮會》（The White Lotus）

Carrie Coon《白蓮會》（The White Lotus）

Catherine O’Hara《鬥戲影業》（The Studio）

Erin Doherty《混沌少年時》（Adolescence）

Hannah Einbinder《職業槍手》（Hacks）

Parker Posey《白蓮會》（The White Lotus）

最佳男配角（影集）：

Ashley Walters《混沌少年時》（Adolescence）

Billy Crudup《晨早直播室》（The Morning Show）

Jason Isaacs《白蓮會》（The White Lotus）

Walton Goggins《白蓮會》（The White Lotus）

Owen Cooper《混沌少年時》（Adolescence）

Tramell Tillman《生活割離術》（Severance）