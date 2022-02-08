奧斯卡2022｜《犬山記》12項提名領先　班尼狄甘巴貝治爭影帝

第94屆奧斯卡頒獎典禮將於3月27日頒發，而今晚（8/2）香港時間晚上9點18分，公布了入圍名單。除了由古天樂擔任執行監製的動畫《一家人大戰機械人》（The Mitchells vs the Machines），獲提名最佳動畫消息令人振奮，其他獎項亦爭持激烈，日本電影《Drive My Car》更打入最佳國際電影、最佳改編劇本、最佳導演及最佳電影4個獎項，未知能否步韓國電影《上流寄生族》後塵。

最佳電影︰

《Belfast》

《心之旋律》（CODA）

《千萬別抬頭》（Don't Look Up）

《Drive My Car》

《沙丘瀚戰》（Dune）

《王者世家》（King Richard）

《Licorice Pizza》

《毒心術》（Nightmare Alley）

《犬山記》（The Power of the Dog）

《西城故事》（West Side Story）

《千萬別抬頭》獲提名最佳電影，故事前設是「殞石撞地球」危機，但故事走向有別一般末日救生電影。（電影劇照）

最佳導演：

Kenneth Branagh《Belfast》

濱口龍介《Drive My Car》

Paul Thomas Anderson《Licorice Pizza》

Jane Campion《犬山記》

Steven Spielberg《西地故事》

《西城故事》是史提芬史匹堡執導作，原定年頭在香港上畫，但受疫情封戲院影響未能公映。（《西城故事》劇照）

班尼狄甘巴貝治再憑《犬山記》競逐影帝。（《犬山記》劇照）

最佳男主角：

哈維亞巴頓《成為里卡多之路》

班尼狄甘巴貝治《犬山記》

安德魯加菲《夢想期限tick, tick...BOOM!》

韋史密夫《王者世家》

丹素華盛頓《馬克白》

姬絲汀史釗活在《史賓沙》中飾演受盡國民愛戴的王妃。（電影劇照）

最佳女主角：

謝茜嘉積絲婷《Eyes of Tammy Faye》

Olivia Colman《失去的女兒》

彭妮露告絲《Parallel Mothers》

妮歌潔曼《成為里卡多之路》

姬絲汀史釗活《史賓沙》

最佳男配角：

Ciarán Hinds《Belfast》

Troy Kotsur《心之旋律》

Jesse Plemons《犬山記》

J. K. Simmons《成為里卡多之路》

Kodi Smit-McPhee《犬山記》

最佳女配角：

Jessie Buckley《失去的女兒》

Ariana DeBose《西城故事》

茱迪丹茲《貝爾法斯特》

姬絲汀鄧絲《犬山記》

Aunjanue Ellis《王者世家》

最佳原著劇本：

Kenneth Branagh《Belfast》

Adam McKay & David Sirota《千萬別抬頭》

Zach Baylin《王者世家》

Paul Thomas Anderson《Licorice Pizza》

Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier《The Worst Person in the World》

最佳改編劇本：

Sian Heder《心之旋律》

濱口龍介 & 大江崇允《Drive My Car》

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve & Eric Roth《沙丘瀚戰》

Maggie Gyllenhaal《失去的女兒》

Jane Campion《犬山記》

古天樂監製的《一家人大戰機械人》入圍最佳動畫。（《一家人大戰機械人》劇照）

最佳動畫片：

《奇幻魔法屋》（Enchanto）

《逃不出的記憶》（Flee）

《盛夏友晴天》（Luca）

《一家人大戰機械人》（The Mitchells vs. the Machines）

《魔龍王國》（Raya and the Last Dragon）

最佳動畫短片：

《Affairs of the Art》

《Bestia》

《Boxballet》

《Robin Robin》

《The Windshield Wiper》

最佳紀錄片：

《Ascension》

《Attica》

《逃不出的記憶》

《Summer of Soul》

《Writing with Fire》

最佳實景短片：

《Ala Kachuu: Take and Run》

《The Dress》

《The Long Goodbye》

《On My Mind》

《Please Hold》

最佳紀錄短片：

《Audible》

《Lead Me Home》

《The Queen of Basketball》

《Three Songs of Benazir》

《When We Were Bullies》

《Drive My Car》成功發掘出生活中的真實，再將其轉為戲劇能量。以外語片身份入圍最佳影片等4個獎項。（電影劇照）

最佳國際電影：

《Drive My Car》（日本）

《逃不出的記憶》（丹麥）

《The Hand of God》（意大利）

《不丹是教室》（不丹）

《The Worst Person in the World》（挪威）

最佳原創電影音樂：

Nicholas Britell《千萬別抬頭》

Hans Zimmer《沙丘瀚戰》

Germaine Franco《奇幻魔法屋》

Alberto Iglesias《Parallel Mothers》

Jonny Greenwood《犬山記》

最佳原創電影歌曲：

《Be Alive》《王者世家》

《Dos Origuitars》《奇幻魔法屋》

《Down to Joy》《Belfast》

《No Time to Die》《007：生死有時》

《Somehow You Do》《Four Good Days》

《沙丘瀚戰》都2021年口碑不俗的科幻電影，榮獲10項提名。（電影劇照）

最佳攝影：

《沙丘瀚戰》

《毒心術》

《犬山記》

《馬克白》

《西城故事》

最佳美術設計：

《沙丘瀚戰》

《毒心術》

《犬山記》

《馬克白》

《西城故事》

最佳服裝設計：

《黑白魔后》

《Cyrano》

《沙丘瀚戰》

《毒心術》

《西城故事》

最佳化妝及髮型：

《Coming 2 America》

《黑白魔后》

《沙丘瀚戰》

《The Eyes of Tammy Faye》

《GUCCI名門望族》（House of Gucci）

最佳剪接：

《千萬別抬頭》

《沙丘瀚戰》

《王者世家》

《犬山記》

《夢想期限tick, tick,…BOOM!》

最佳聲音：

《Belfast》

《沙丘瀚戰》

《007：生死有時》

《犬山記》

《西城故事》

最佳視覺效果：

《沙丘瀚戰》

《爆機自由仁》（Free Guy）

《007：生死有時》

《尚氣與十環幫傳奇》（Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings）

《蜘蛛俠：不戰無歸》（Spider-Man: No Way Home）