6月24日晚,「中國海警」微信公眾號發布稱,中國海警依法驅離非法闖入釣魚島領海的日本漁船及巡視船。



釣魚島:A group of disputed islands, Uotsuri island (top), Minamikojima (bottom) and Kitakojima, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China is seen in the East China Sea, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 2012. (Reuters)