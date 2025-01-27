外交部｢神翻譯｣合輯！從「睜著眼睛說瞎話｣到「三六九等｣引爆熱議

中共中央政治局委員、外交部長王毅近日在同美國國務卿魯比奧通電話時說了一句：「希望你好自為之」。如何才能讓魯比奧更好理解這句話？根據外交部官網發布的通訊稿譯文，這句話被翻譯為“I hope you will act accordingly”。此翻譯引發網民熱議，不少網民表示，「學到了」「拿本來學」。



除了這句話，近年來，外交部還貢獻了許多中國俗語、成語、熱詞的「神翻譯」，「圈粉」、「睜著眼睛說瞎話」、「三六九等」、「只許州官放火，不許百姓點燈」怎麼翻？一起來看看吧。

2025年1月21日，美國國務卿魯比奧（Marco Rubio，中）宣誓就職，左為副總統萬斯（Reuters）

置身事外、獨善其身

今年1月23日，外交部發言人毛寧在回應美方宣布退出《巴黎協定》時表示：氣候變化是全人類面臨的共同挑戰，沒有一個國家能夠置身事外，也沒有一個國家能夠獨善其身。

Climate change is a common challenge facing all humanity. No country can opt out or stay unaffected.

捕風捉影

1月22日，毛寧在回答菲方聲稱逮捕了所謂「中國間諜」相關問題時說，中國政府一貫要求海外中國公民遵守當地法律法規。我們敦促菲方以事實為依據，停止捕風捉影、炒作所謂「中國間諜」，切實保障在菲中國公民的合法權益。

We hope the Philippines will stick to the fact, stop shadow-chasing, stop peddling the so-called “Chinese spy”, and earnestly protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese nationals in the Philippines.

2024年12月11日，中國外交部發言人毛寧主持例行記者會。（外交部網站）

無稽之談

1月15日，外交部發言人郭嘉昆回應美方將37家中國實體列入「維吾爾強迫勞動預防法實體清單」時說，所謂「強迫勞動」完全是無稽之談。美方基於謊言炮製並實施涉疆惡法，將中國企業列入制裁清單，本質是要干涉中國內政、損害中國利益、遏制打壓中國。

The so-called forced labor accusation is completely unfounded. The US chooses to enact and enforce the malicious legislation on Xinjiang and blacklist Chinese entities on the basis of false narratives. The move is designed to interfere in China’s internal affairs, harm China’s interests and hold back China’s development.

三六九等、遠近親疏

1月14日，對於美國商務部發布的新人工智能相關出口管制措施，郭嘉昆表示，美方為維護霸權，在人工智能領域也開始搞「三六九等」、分「遠近親疏」，其根本目的是剝奪包括中國在內廣大發展中國家科技進步、推動發展的權利。

To maintain its supremacy, the US chooses to split the world into tiers, granting access to countries that are “close” and barring access to “the rest.” The real purpose is to deprive developing countries, including China, of the right to make their own progress in science and development.

中國外交部新任發言人郭嘉昆。（外交部）

危言聳聽

1月10日，針對中國人偏肺病毒（HMPV）感染病例增多，網上出現「中國出現不明病毒」等論調，郭嘉昆強調，人偏肺病毒（HMPV）是引發上呼吸道感染的常見病毒。把常見病毒渲染為「不明病毒」，這違背科學常識，是危言聳聽。

Calling this common virus “unknown” is inconsistent with basic science and essentially fear-mongering.

圈粉

2024年12月18日，林劍在談到《黑神話：悟空》時表示，很高興看到《西遊記》這部400多年前的中國神話小說在數字化技術「加持」下大放異彩，「圈粉」全球玩家。

We are truly glad that as one of China’s most celebrated mythology novels, Journey to the West—four centuries after it was written—is now digitally transformed into a stunning video game and taking the world by storm.

首款國產3A遊戲《黑神話：悟空》全球熱賣。

賊喊捉賊、倒打一耙

當地時間12月10日，加拿大外長喬利發表聲明，以違反人權為由宣布對中國有關人員進行制裁。12月11日，毛寧指出，加方自身人權劣跡斑斑，問題成堆，至今原住民仍面臨系統性種族歧視和不公正待遇，非但不思悔改，反而肆意抹黑污蔑其他國家，散布所謂中國人權問題的謊言，這是典型的賊喊捉賊，倒打一耙，令世人恥笑。

Canada faces its own list of human rights issues. Its own human rights record has not been spotless. Even today, Canada’s indigenous people still face systemic racial discrimination and unfair treatment. Instead of dealing with it, Canada chooses to smear and vilify other countries and spread lies about China’s alleged human rights issues. This is a typical move of “thief-crying-stop-thief” and can hardly convince the world.

水火不容

10月14日，毛寧就中方宣布在台灣周邊海域進行軍事演習一事強調，「台獨」與台海和平水火不容。「台獨」勢力的挑釁必然會遭到反制。中方一直致力於維護地區和平穩定，地區國家對此有目共睹。如果關心台海和平穩定，首先要做的是堅決反對「台獨」。

“Taiwan independence” is as incompatible with cross-Strait peace as fire with water, and provocations by “Taiwan independence” forces will be responded with countermeasures.

睜著眼睛說瞎話

9月23日，針對拜登在美日印澳「四邊機制」峰會上關於中國的言論，林劍表示，美方口口聲聲說不針對中國，但峰會第一個話題就是中國，峰會處處拿中國說事，這是睜著眼睛說瞎話，連美國媒體都不相信。

Though the US claims that it does not target China, the first topic of the summit is about China and China was made an issue throughout the event. The US is lying through its teeth and even the US media does not believe it.

火中取栗

8月30日，關於美國在菲律賓部署中導一事，林劍表示，菲方應當清醒認識到美方的真實目的，回應地區國家共同關切，不要犧牲自身安全利益為美國火中取栗，按此前公開承諾儘快撤走中導系統。

The Philippines needs to have a clear understanding of the real intention of the US, respond to the common concerns of regional countries, avoid acting as the cat's paw for the US at the expense of its own security interest, and quickly pull out the missile system as publicly pledged.

2024年3月25日，中國外交部發言人林劍主持例行記者會。（中國外交部）

圖為2024年8月2日，中國北京，外交部發言人林劍主持例行記者會。（中國外交部）

虛與委蛇、說一套做一套

8月2日，針對美國內政部發布的「聯邦印第安人寄宿學校真相倡議」專案調查報告第二卷，林劍指出，美國到底是真心反省自身的歷史罪責，還是迫於壓力虛與委蛇、做做樣子？恐怕還是在說一套做一套。

Is the report a genuine reflection on US historic crimes? Or is it just a perfunctory reaction to pressure? There seems to be a continued disconnect between what the US says and what it does.

只許州官放火，不許百姓點燈

5月14日，針對美國財長耶倫談及中國在電動汽車等新能源領域存在所謂「產能過剩」一事，汪文斌表示，按照美方的邏輯，美國進行補貼就是「至關重要的產業投資」，別國進行補貼就是「令人擔憂的不公平競爭」；美國向世界出口有比較優勢的產品就是「自由貿易」，別國向世界出口有比較優勢的產品就是「產能過剩」。這用中國話來說就是「只許州官放火，不許百姓點燈」。用美國話來講就是「我做了你不能學，我說了你必須做」。

We noted the media coverage. Based on US logic, US subsidies are “investment in critical industries,” whereas other countries’ subsidies are seen as “worrying unfair competition”; US exports with comparative advantage constitute “free trade,” whereas other countries’ exports with comparative advantage are signs of “overcapacity.” There’s a Chinese saying for that logic, “The magistrate allows himself to set fire but bans everyone else from lighting candles.” Or, to use a US expression, “Do as I say, not as I do.”

懸崖勒馬

3月25日，外交部副部長陳曉東同菲律賓副外長拉紮羅通電話，就菲律賓向仁愛礁非法「坐灘」軍艦實施運補等問題提出嚴正交涉。

陳曉東強調，中方再次要求菲方切實重視中方關切，懸崖勒馬，儘快回到同中方通過談判協商妥處分歧的正軌，與中方一道維護好雙邊關係大局和南海的和平穩定。

China once again demands that the Philippine side take China's concerns seriously, stop its wrongdoing before it is too late, and return to the right track of properly handling disputes through negotiation and consultation with China as soon as possible, so as to maintain the larger interest of bilateral relations and the peace and stability of the South China Sea with China.

勿謂言之不預

2022年8月，佩洛西竄訪中國臺灣地區後，中國軍方進行了軍事演習、導彈實彈射擊。有人稱這是中國構成威脅的證據，8月4日，華春瑩回應說，中方已經多次表明堅決反對佩洛西竄台立場，並且指出如若成行將嚴重違反一個中國原則，嚴重侵犯中國主權和領土完整，中方必將採取堅決有力措施應對，一切後果由美方承擔。勿謂言之不預。

China has made it clear many times that we are firmly opposed to Pelosi’s visit. And we made it clear that once the visit is made, it would be a serious violation of the one-China principle and grave infringement on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. China will definitely take strong and resolute measures in response and all consequences shall be borne by the US side. So do not say that we have not said in advance about the implications of this incident.

本文獲《觀察者網》授權刊載。

