Google Doodle紀念華人伍連德誕辰：N95口罩之父、助擊退東北鼠疫

Happy birthday to the man behind the mask: Chinese-Malaysian epidemiologist Dr. Wu Lien-teh 🔬🥼



Did you know? To combat the Manchurian plague of 1910-1911, Wu invented a mask considered the predecessor to the modern-day N95.