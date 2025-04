《日月譚天》消息,4月24日下午,商務部召開例行新聞發佈會,商務部新聞發言人何亞東介紹中歐汽車談判進展。



中歐關係:Flags of European Union and China are pictured during the China-EU summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo