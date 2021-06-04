六四32｜胡錫進：中國人不會忘記　但想譴責國家暴力應先譴責美國

今天是六四事件32周年，官方傳媒《環球時報》總編輯胡錫進上午在Twitter上發表兩則簡短評論，稱中國人不會忘記，但認為已經時隔32年，反而美國國會暴亂就發生在不久前，「如果你想想譴責國家暴力，那就先譴責美國鎮壓國會示威者」。
Chinese won't forget about Tiananmen incident.On the contrary, we'll constantly reflect on it in light of China』s development path since then as well as situation in many countries after color revolutions. It's futile for West to provoke Chinese society by commemorating the event— Hu Xijin 胡錫進 (@HuXijin_GT) June 3, 2021
Tiananmen incident occurred 32 years ago. Many people today may not fully understand this incident. But the US crackdown on Capitol rioters took place not long ago. If you want to condemn 「state violence,」 condemn Capitol crackdown first.— Hu Xijin 胡錫進 (@HuXijin_GT) June 3, 2021
在第一則評論中，胡錫進稱中國人不會忘記天安門事件，「相反，我們會根據中國的發展道路，以及其他國家發生的顏色革命來不斷進行反思」。他又表明，西方社會透過紀念六四事件來挑釁中國社會註定是徒勞。
在第二則評論中，胡錫進就表示六四事件是發生在32年前，如今許多中國人已未必完全了解這件事。但美國國會暴亂就發生在不久以前，「如果你想想譴責國家暴力，那就先譴責美國鎮壓國會示威者」。
