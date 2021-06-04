六四32｜胡錫進：中國人不會忘記　但想譴責國家暴力應先譴責美國

即時中國
撰文：
最後更新日期：

今天是六四事件32周年，官方傳媒《環球時報》總編輯胡錫進上午在Twitter上發表兩則簡短評論，稱中國人不會忘記，但認為已經時隔32年，反而美國國會暴亂就發生在不久前，「如果你想想譴責國家暴力，那就先譴責美國鎮壓國會示威者」。

在第一則評論中，胡錫進稱中國人不會忘記天安門事件，「相反，我們會根據中國的發展道路，以及其他國家發生的顏色革命來不斷進行反思」。他又表明，西方社會透過紀念六四事件來挑釁中國社會註定是徒勞。

在第二則評論中，胡錫進就表示六四事件是發生在32年前，如今許多中國人已未必完全了解這件事。但美國國會暴亂就發生在不久以前，「如果你想想譴責國家暴力，那就先譴責美國鎮壓國會示威者」。

（綜合報道）

六四32｜布林肯：天安門成為中國政府殘暴行動同義詞
香港當然容得下悼念「六四」
不滿趙立堅發漫畫諷澳軍人　澳媒頭版刊六四「坦克人」：是真照片
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Microsoft Edge 或 Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。