特朗普：孤獨在白宮等待　民主黨反批特朗普令國家混亂

即時國際
美國聯邦政府因臨時撥款議案而局部停擺，目前仍未有解決跡象。民主黨參議院領袖舒默（Charles Schumer）及眾議院領袖佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）周一（24日）批評總統特朗普（Donald Trump）在平安夜之際，令國家陷入混亂。

舒默與佩洛西發表聯合聲明，指特朗普受眾議院共和黨保守派影響，令國家陷入混亂，認為總統難以想出一個既能獲國會通過，又能結束政府停擺僵局的萬全之策。

兩人又指，對於特朗普甚麼情況下會同意恢復聯邦政府運作，白宮官員所提供的訊息並不一致，質疑特朗普不懂如何擺脫今次局面。

特朗普早前在Twitter貼文稱：「可憐我獨自一人在白宮等待民主黨人回心轉意，就迫切的邊境安全問題達成協議。從某種程度而言，民主黨不願達成協議，將使得我們國家付出比興建圍牆更多的錢。瘋了！」

