特朗普自稱成功的總統　嘲民主黨倘彈劾他　背後別有用心

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國眾議院議長、民主黨領袖佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）在周四（3日）播出的訪問中表示，對彈劾總統特朗普（Donlad Trump）持開放態度。特朗普翌日（4日）於Twitter自詡為非常成功的總統，認為民主黨「輸不起」才要彈劾他。

特朗普周五於Twitter貼文稱：「正如我早前已經說過很多次，如果民主黨人接管眾議院或參議院，會破壞金融市場。我們（共和黨）在中期選舉贏得參議院，民主黨贏得眾議院，事情會安頓下來。他們只想彈劾我，因為民主黨知道他們2020年無法獲勝，太成功了！」

他續指：「如果一位總統贏得或許是史上最偉大的選舉，他沒有做錯任何事（沒有與俄羅斯勾結，通俄的是民主黨）、在諸位總統中有着史上最成功的首兩年任期、而且是共和黨史上最受歡迎（支持率93%）的總統，你要怎麼彈劾他呢？」

佩洛西再任美眾議院議長稱不排除彈劾特朗普
特朗普涉「掩口費」事件餘波未了　傳擔心遭民主黨彈劾
特朗普：若受到彈劾　市場將會崩潰
美共和黨眾議員提出彈劾司法部副部長　斥未向國會提交通俄文件

（綜合報道）

X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。