特朗普自稱成功的總統　嘲民主黨倘彈劾他　背後別有用心

美國眾議院議長、民主黨領袖佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）在周四（3日）播出的訪問中表示，對彈劾總統特朗普（Donlad Trump）持開放態度。特朗普翌日（4日）於Twitter自詡為非常成功的總統，認為民主黨「輸不起」才要彈劾他。
特朗普周五於Twitter貼文稱：「正如我早前已經說過很多次，如果民主黨人接管眾議院或參議院，會破壞金融市場。我們（共和黨）在中期選舉贏得參議院，民主黨贏得眾議院，事情會安頓下來。他們只想彈劾我，因為民主黨知道他們2020年無法獲勝，太成功了！」
As I have stated many times, if the Democrats take over the House or Senate, there will be disruption to the Financial Markets. We won the Senate, they won the House. Things will settle down. They only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win in 2020, too much success!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月4日
他續指：「如果一位總統贏得或許是史上最偉大的選舉，他沒有做錯任何事（沒有與俄羅斯勾結，通俄的是民主黨）、在諸位總統中有着史上最成功的首兩年任期、而且是共和黨史上最受歡迎（支持率93%）的總統，你要怎麼彈劾他呢？」
How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月4日
（綜合報道）