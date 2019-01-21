特朗普斥佩洛西是激進民主黨人　眼中只有2020年總統選舉

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）上周六（19日）提出結束政府停擺的新方案，但遭到民主黨眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）拒絕。特朗普周日（20日）於Twitter連串貼文，抨擊佩洛西是激進民主黨人，對罪案及毒品視而不見，只顧2020年大選。

特朗普周日於Twitter貼文表示：「佩洛西及部分民主黨人甚至在我還沒有發言之前，就已拒絕我的提議。他們看不到南部邊境的犯罪及毒品問題，眼中只有2020年總統大選——民主黨不會贏。」

他又炮轟佩洛西不理智，過於左傾，以至於現在成為一名激進的民主黨人。

特朗普上周六提出延長俗稱「追夢者計劃」的「童年抵美者暫緩遣返計劃」（Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals，DACA），以換取民主黨支持國會撥款57億美元興建美墨邊境圍牆。惟佩洛西明言不會接受提議

這位總統又表示，自己提出的方案只是延長保護俗稱「追夢者」及「臨時保護身份計劃」（Temporary Protected Status，TPS）下的難民，不等於特赦。他續指，「現時沒計劃要大規模遣返逾1100萬名非法移民，但佩洛西要小心！」言論暗示他隨時可以這樣做。

