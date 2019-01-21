特朗普斥佩洛西是激進民主黨人　眼中只有2020年總統選舉

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）上周六（19日）提出結束政府停擺的新方案，但遭到民主黨眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）拒絕。特朗普周日（20日）於Twitter連串貼文，抨擊佩洛西是激進民主黨人，對罪案及毒品視而不見，只顧2020年大選。
特朗普周日於Twitter貼文表示：「佩洛西及部分民主黨人甚至在我還沒有發言之前，就已拒絕我的提議。他們看不到南部邊境的犯罪及毒品問題，眼中只有2020年總統大選——民主黨不會贏。」
Nancy Pelosi and some of the Democrats turned down my offer yesterday before I even got up to speak. They don’t see crime & drugs, they only see 2020 - which they are not going to win. Best economy! They should do the right thing for the Country & allow people to go back to work.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月20日
他又炮轟佩洛西不理智，過於左傾，以至於現在成為一名激進的民主黨人。
Nancy Pelosi has behaved so irrationally & has gone so far to the left that she has now officially become a Radical Democrat. She is so petrified of the “lefties” in her party that she has lost control...And by the way, clean up the streets in San Francisco, they are disgusting!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月20日
特朗普上周六提出延長俗稱「追夢者計劃」的「童年抵美者暫緩遣返計劃」（Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals，DACA），以換取民主黨支持國會撥款57億美元興建美墨邊境圍牆。惟佩洛西明言不會接受提議。
這位總統又表示，自己提出的方案只是延長保護俗稱「追夢者」及「臨時保護身份計劃」（Temporary Protected Status，TPS）下的難民，不等於特赦。他續指，「現時沒計劃要大規模遣返逾1100萬名非法移民，但佩洛西要小心！」言論暗示他隨時可以這樣做。
No, Amnesty is not a part of my offer. It is a 3 year extension of DACA. Amnesty will be used only on a much bigger deal, whether on immigration or something else. Likewise there will be no big push to remove the 11,000,000 plus people who are here illegally-but be careful Nancy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月20日
