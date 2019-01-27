特朗普否認在爭取撥款建美墨圍牆讓步

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）上周五（25日）晚與上周六（26日）接連在社交網站Twitter發文，否認在爭取撥款興建美墨邊境圍牆的問題上讓步，強調美國一定要建造圍牆。
特朗普上周五晚在Twitter發帖文，指自己與國會達成協議，暫時恢復聯邦政府運作3周，這是因為他關注數百萬名因政府停擺而受到嚴重傷害的國民，並非在有關問題上讓步。
他隨後在上周六再發文，稱共和民主兩黨將立即展開談判，惟雙方立場非常堅定，不容易達成協議。
特朗普上周五中午在白宮玫瑰園舉行記者會，宣布與國會達成協議，暫時恢復華府運作3周，直至2月15日。但他強調這是暫時的，如國會未能於2月中邊境圍牆撥款，他將會宣布國家緊急狀態以動用國家緊急資金建造圍牆。
I wish people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall. This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月26日
21 days goes very quickly. Negotiations with Democrats will start immediately. Will not be easy to make a deal, both parties very dug in. The case for National Security has been greatly enhanced by what has been happening at the Border & through dialogue. We will build the Wall!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月26日
（華盛頓郵報／國會山報）