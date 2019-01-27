特朗普否認在爭取撥款建美墨圍牆讓步

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）上周五（25日）晚與上周六（26日）接連在社交網站Twitter發文，否認在爭取撥款興建美墨邊境圍牆的問題上讓步，強調美國一定要建造圍牆。

特朗普上周五晚在Twitter發帖文，指自己與國會達成協議，暫時恢復聯邦政府運作3周，這是因為他關注數百萬名因政府停擺而受到嚴重傷害的國民，並非在有關問題上讓步。

他隨後在上周六再發文，稱共和民主兩黨將立即展開談判，惟雙方立場非常堅定，不容易達成協議。

特朗普上周五中午在白宮玫瑰園舉行記者會，宣布與國會達成協議，暫時恢復華府運作3周，直至2月15日。但他強調這是暫時的，如國會未能於2月中邊境圍牆撥款，他將會宣布國家緊急狀態以動用國家緊急資金建造圍牆。

（華盛頓郵報／國會山報）

