印控克什米爾自殺式襲擊　至少44人死

印度控制的克什米爾地區（Kashmir）周四（14日）發生自殺式襲擊，至少44名中央後備警察部隊士兵死亡，另有數十人重傷。總部位於巴基斯坦的伊斯蘭激進組織「穆罕默德軍」（Jaish-e-Mohammad）承認責任。

事發於克什米爾首府斯利那加（Srinagar）以南27公里的斯利那加－查謨高速公路（Srinagar-Jammu highway），武裝份子下午3時15分用一輛載有300至350公斤炸藥的車輛，襲擊中央後備警察部隊其中一個車隊，導致44人死亡。

當地警方接受英國廣播公司（BBC）採訪時表示：「一輛裝滿炸藥的車輛超過中央後備警察部隊的車隊，撞上一輛載有44人的巴士。」他續指，由於數十名傷者傷勢嚴重，死亡人數可能還會上升。

印度總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）同日於Twitter譴責襲擊事件，並對死者家屬表示慰問，希望傷者盡快康復。

（綜合報道）

