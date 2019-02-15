印控克什米爾自殺式襲擊　至少44人死

撰文：高源樺
印度控制的克什米爾地區（Kashmir）周四（14日）發生自殺式襲擊，至少44名中央後備警察部隊士兵死亡，另有數十人重傷。總部位於巴基斯坦的伊斯蘭激進組織「穆罕默德軍」（Jaish-e-Mohammad）承認責任。
事發於克什米爾首府斯利那加（Srinagar）以南27公里的斯利那加－查謨高速公路（Srinagar-Jammu highway），武裝份子下午3時15分用一輛載有300至350公斤炸藥的車輛，襲擊中央後備警察部隊其中一個車隊，導致44人死亡。
當地警方接受英國廣播公司（BBC）採訪時表示：「一輛裝滿炸藥的車輛超過中央後備警察部隊的車隊，撞上一輛載有44人的巴士。」他續指，由於數十名傷者傷勢嚴重，死亡人數可能還會上升。
印度總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）同日於Twitter譴責襲擊事件，並對死者家屬表示慰問，希望傷者盡快康復。
Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 2019年2月14日
