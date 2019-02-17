特朗普預告打擊ISIS之戰將取勝　促歐洲盡快起訴恐怖份子

美國總統特朗普上周五（15日）在白宮向記者表示，稱再過一天便能宣布，對抗極端組織ISIS的戰爭取得勝利。
他周日（17日）在Twitter推文，稱美軍在敘利亞拘捕800多名極端組織ISIS成員，他點名要求英國、法國、德國及其他歐洲盟友盡快起訴他們。他說美國在擊潰ISIS後將從敘利亞撤軍。
特朗普於周日上在Twitter上推文宣告「（ISIS成立的）哈里發國即將瓦解」。他指出美國做了這麼多、花了這麼多錢，歐洲是時候加入以及做該等國家很擅長做的事了。美國會在百分之一百擊潰ISIS後撤軍。
他也在推文中要求歐洲盟國將已被捕的800多名ISIS成員帶回去受審。他寫道：「美國不願意看見這些ISIS成員滲透歐洲。」
有美國支持的庫爾德族民兵組織「敘利亞民主軍」（Syrian Democratic Forces，SDF）表示，ISIS成員目前僅掌控巴古斯（Baghouz）內約700平方公里的範圍，然而他們挾持數千平民作人質，人數比外界所知的多。他們不會如特朗普所講，能在24小時全部被消滅，武裝份子或會強撐數天之久。
The United States is asking Britain, France, Germany and other European allies to take back over 800 ISIS fighters that we captured in Syria and put them on trial. The Caliphate is ready to fall. The alternative is not a good one in that we will be forced to release them........— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019
....The U.S. does not want to watch as these ISIS fighters permeate Europe, which is where they are expected to go. We do so much, and spend so much - Time for others to step up and do the job that they are so capable of doing. We are pulling back after 100% Caliphate victory!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019
