特朗普預告打擊ISIS之戰將取勝　促歐洲盡快起訴恐怖份子

美國總統特朗普上周五（15日）在白宮向記者表示，稱再過一天便能宣布，對抗極端組織ISIS的戰爭取得勝利。

他周日（17日）在Twitter推文，稱美軍在敘利亞拘捕800多名極端組織ISIS成員，他點名要求英國、法國、德國及其他歐洲盟友盡快起訴他們。他說美國在擊潰ISIS後將從敘利亞撤軍。

特朗普於周日上在Twitter上推文宣告「（ISIS成立的）哈里發國即將瓦解」。他指出美國做了這麼多、花了這麼多錢，歐洲是時候加入以及做該等國家很擅長做的事了。美國會在百分之一百擊潰ISIS後撤軍。

他也在推文中要求歐洲盟國將已被捕的800多名ISIS成員帶回去受審。他寫道：「美國不願意看見這些ISIS成員滲透歐洲。」
 
有美國支持的庫爾德族民兵組織「敘利亞民主軍」（Syrian Democratic Forces，SDF）表示，ISIS成員目前僅掌控巴古斯（Baghouz）內約700平方公里的範圍，然而他們挾持數千平民作人質，人數比外界所知的多。他們不會如特朗普所講，能在24小時全部被消滅，武裝份子或會強撐數天之久。

