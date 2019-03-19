特朗普：通用汽車趕快給我重開美國廠房

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）經常在Twitter發表政見和批評不同事件，最新一個炮轟目標是通用汽車（General Motors），他周六（16日）開始連番留言，不滿通用汽車關閉俄亥俄州（Ohio）的廠房，又認為對方應該由中國或墨西哥的生產線撤回美國。

特朗普首先提到，美國經濟強勁，通用汽車應該盡快重開位於俄亥俄州洛茲敦（Lordstown）的廠房，無論是以其他形式或是新東主都好，總之就是要快。他指其他汽車公司如豐田在美國投資135億美元，因此認為通用汽車需要有同樣行動。

他周日（17日）繼續談及此事，不滿通用汽車和美國汽車工人聯合工會（United Automobile Workers，UAW）在9月才談判新合同，認為他們應該立即行動，令這些職位可以在史上最佳經濟時刻留在美國，或是將工作轉讓給其他企業。

特朗普又指，其他汽車公司已經將生意搬回美國，並擁有令全球羨慕的經濟。他提到，通用汽車在自己執政前於中國及墨西哥大量投資，反而美國就被忽略，所以認為現在正是把就業帶回來的時機。特朗普亦點名評擊通用汽車行政總裁巴拉（Mary Barra），指她推卸責任。

對於遭特朗普「點名」攻擊，通用汽車發表聲明，指這是公司與工會之間的事，又強調將過千名員工調派到其他職位，確保所有受影響員工獲得發展機會。不過聲明內則沒有交代會否應特朗普要求重開洛茲敦廠房。

