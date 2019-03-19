特朗普：通用汽車趕快給我重開美國廠房

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）經常在Twitter發表政見和批評不同事件，最新一個炮轟目標是通用汽車（General Motors），他周六（16日）開始連番留言，不滿通用汽車關閉俄亥俄州（Ohio）的廠房，又認為對方應該由中國或墨西哥的生產線撤回美國。
特朗普首先提到，美國經濟強勁，通用汽車應該盡快重開位於俄亥俄州洛茲敦（Lordstown）的廠房，無論是以其他形式或是新東主都好，總之就是要快。他指其他汽車公司如豐田在美國投資135億美元，因此認為通用汽車需要有同樣行動。
他周日（17日）繼續談及此事，不滿通用汽車和美國汽車工人聯合工會（United Automobile Workers，UAW）在9月才談判新合同，認為他們應該立即行動，令這些職位可以在史上最佳經濟時刻留在美國，或是將工作轉讓給其他企業。
Because the economy is so good, General Motors must get their Lordstown, Ohio, plant open, maybe in a different form or with a new owner, FAST! Toyota is investing 13.5 $Billion in U.S., others likewise. G.M. MUST ACT QUICKLY. Time is of the essence!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年3月16日
特朗普又指，其他汽車公司已經將生意搬回美國，並擁有令全球羨慕的經濟。他提到，通用汽車在自己執政前於中國及墨西哥大量投資，反而美國就被忽略，所以認為現在正是把就業帶回來的時機。特朗普亦點名評擊通用汽車行政總裁巴拉（Mary Barra），指她推卸責任。
對於遭特朗普「點名」攻擊，通用汽車發表聲明，指這是公司與工會之間的事，又強調將過千名員工調派到其他職位，確保所有受影響員工獲得發展機會。不過聲明內則沒有交代會否應特朗普要求重開洛茲敦廠房。
....are all coming back to the U.S. So is everyone else. We now have the best Economy in the World, the envy of all. Get that big, beautiful plant in Ohio open now. Close a plant in China or Mexico, where you invested so heavily pre-Trump, but not in the U.S.A. Bring jobs home!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年3月18日
（綜合報道）