美西雅圖槍擊案　2死2傷

美國西雅圖周三（27日）發生槍擊案，導致2人死亡、2人重傷。

警方指槍手是隨機殺人，暫未知其行兇動機。

《西雅圖時報》引述一名運輸工會主席報道，其中一名傷者是巴士司機。他身體中槍，所幸其尚能行走、躺到擔架床上，再由救護車送院。

▲有人拍到涉事巴士玻璃窗被子彈打穿。

▲有途人身處案發現場附近一輛巴士上拍攝影片，可見大批緊急車輛已接報到達。

美國霍士電視台屬下的西雅圖電視台Q13 Fox報道，案發在該市北部Lake City社區，時間是當地時間周三下午4時（香港時間周四早上7時）。警方在當地時間下午4時10分接到第一個報案電話。

一名男子在街上向多人開槍。他先在一個十字路口向身處私家車內的女司機開槍，接着走向一輛巴士，對車內司機開槍。槍手後來又殺死一名男子，搶走他的車輛，然後用它撞向另一私家車，導致其司機死亡。

警員到場後將槍手拘捕。

