美西雅圖槍擊案　2死2傷

美國西雅圖周三（27日）發生槍擊案，導致2人死亡、2人重傷。
警方指槍手是隨機殺人，暫未知其行兇動機。
《西雅圖時報》引述一名運輸工會主席報道，其中一名傷者是巴士司機。他身體中槍，所幸其尚能行走、躺到擔架床上，再由救護車送院。
#BREAKING - @SeattlePD is investigating a shooting here at NE 125th St & 32nd Ave NE. There are 2 bullet holes visible on the driver side windshield of a King County Metro bus here at this location. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/dS9uPRZBGM— Dustin Gagne (@DustinGagneK5) March 28, 2019
▲有人拍到涉事巴士玻璃窗被子彈打穿。
On sand point way. Looks like the shooters went this way. Stuck on bus. pic.twitter.com/8orwL8yMRo— Michellesshells (@Meeshell13) March 27, 2019
▲有途人身處案發現場附近一輛巴士上拍攝影片，可見大批緊急車輛已接報到達。
美國霍士電視台屬下的西雅圖電視台Q13 Fox報道，案發在該市北部Lake City社區，時間是當地時間周三下午4時（香港時間周四早上7時）。警方在當地時間下午4時10分接到第一個報案電話。
一名男子在街上向多人開槍。他先在一個十字路口向身處私家車內的女司機開槍，接着走向一輛巴士，對車內司機開槍。槍手後來又殺死一名男子，搶走他的車輛，然後用它撞向另一私家車，導致其司機死亡。
警員到場後將槍手拘捕。
Multiple victims in shooting incident in area of 120/Sandpoint. Please avoid area as officers investigate.— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 27, 2019
