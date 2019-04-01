美國饒舌歌手Nipsey Hussle遭槍殺　終年33歲　曾入圍格林美獎

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國饒舌歌手Nipsey Hussle周日（3月31日）下午在旗下位於洛杉磯南部的服裝店門外遭槍殺，終年33歲。

《洛杉磯時報》引述執法部門消息指，槍手近距離向Nipsey Hussle連射數槍，隨後跑上接應車輛逃走。警方指槍手是一名年約20多歲的黑人男子，懷疑與黑幫有關；事件中另有兩人受傷。

Nipsey Hussle原名阿斯傑多姆（Ermias Asghedom），為美國西岸知名的饒舌歌手，亦不時為身處的洛杉磯社區服務。2018年2月憑唱片《Victory Lap》獲格林美獎最佳饒舌專輯提名。

事後不少歌迷到現場悼念致意，多名歌手和籃球明星等都在網上發文悼念。

Nipsey Hussle逝世：不少歌迷和附近居民到案發現場點起燭光悼念。海地籍的法國演員Jimmy Jean-Louis也帶同女兒前來致意。（美聯社）

▼不少歌手和球星在網上留言悼念

（綜合報道）

X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。