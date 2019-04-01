美國饒舌歌手Nipsey Hussle遭槍殺　終年33歲　曾入圍格林美獎

美國饒舌歌手Nipsey Hussle周日（3月31日）下午在旗下位於洛杉磯南部的服裝店門外遭槍殺，終年33歲。
《洛杉磯時報》引述執法部門消息指，槍手近距離向Nipsey Hussle連射數槍，隨後跑上接應車輛逃走。警方指槍手是一名年約20多歲的黑人男子，懷疑與黑幫有關；事件中另有兩人受傷。
Nipsey Hussle原名阿斯傑多姆（Ermias Asghedom），為美國西岸知名的饒舌歌手，亦不時為身處的洛杉磯社區服務。2018年2月憑唱片《Victory Lap》獲格林美獎最佳饒舌專輯提名。
事後不少歌迷到現場悼念致意，多名歌手和籃球明星等都在網上發文悼念。
Nipsey Hussle逝世：不少歌迷和附近居民到案發現場點起燭光悼念。海地籍的法國演員Jimmy Jean-Louis也帶同女兒前來致意。（美聯社）
▼不少歌手和球星在網上留言悼念
This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿— Rihanna (@rihanna) 2019年4月1日
I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a
Nipsey you a legend. I respect and admire your career path and what you did for the neighborhood. My heart broke today when I saw the news. I’m praying for your loved ones. This was sposed to be the year we got one in. God had bigger plans for you 🙏🏿— J. Cole (@JColeNC) 2019年4月1日
🙏🏾 @NipseyHussle‼️‼️‼️‼️— LeBron James (@KingJames) 2019年3月31日
（綜合報道）