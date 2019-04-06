特朗普抵美墨邊境視察新圍欄　稱美國已爆滿

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周五（5日）前往加州接壤墨西哥邊境，視察重新修建的圍欄。特朗普指出，非法移民人數急劇上升，導致南部邊境情況非常危急，美國已爆滿。
他在針對邊境安全的發布會上表示，「我們的南部邊境確實發生緊急情況，這是一個巨大浪潮，它壓倒我們的移民系統，而我們不能讓這種情況發生。我們不能再接收你、我們不能接收你。我們國家已經爆滿。」
特朗普出發前在Twitter發文表示，若墨西哥停止逮捕和遣返非法移民回國，美國就會對墨西哥進口的汽車加徵兩成半關稅，如果仍不起作用，就會關閉接壤墨西哥邊境。
....However, if for any reason Mexico stops apprehending and bringing the illegals back to where they came from, the U.S. will be forced to Tariff at 25% all cars made in Mexico and shipped over the Border to us. If that doesn’t work, which it will, I will close the Border.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2019
他又表示，墨西哥與美國南部邊境運輸和走私非法藥物導致每年超過1萬名美國人死亡，會考慮增設500億美元（約3900億港元）的經濟懲罰。
....This will supersede USMCA. Likewise I am looking at an economic penalty for the 500 Billion Dollars in illegal DRUGS that are shipped and smuggled through Mexico and across our Southern Border. Over 100,00 Americans die each year, sooo many families destroyed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2019
（美聯社）