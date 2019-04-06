特朗普抵美墨邊境視察新圍欄　稱美國已爆滿

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周五（5日）前往加州接壤墨西哥邊境，視察重新修建的圍欄。特朗普指出，非法移民人數急劇上升，導致南部邊境情況非常危急，美國已爆滿。

他在針對邊境安全的發布會上表示，「我們的南部邊境確實發生緊急情況，這是一個巨大浪潮，它壓倒我們的移民系統，而我們不能讓這種情況發生。我們不能再接收你、我們不能接收你。我們國家已經爆滿。」

特朗普出發前在Twitter發文表示，若墨西哥停止逮捕和遣返非法移民回國，美國就會對墨西哥進口的汽車加徵兩成半關稅，如果仍不起作用，就會關閉接壤墨西哥邊境。

他又表示，墨西哥與美國南部邊境運輸和走私非法藥物導致每年超過1萬名美國人死亡，會考慮增設500億美元（約3900億港元）的經濟懲罰。

特朗普對關閉美墨邊境立場軟化　推遲至少1年再決定
特朗普再促墨西哥阻截非法移民　否則加徵25%關稅及關閉邊境
特朗普態度軟化　但仍不排除關閉美墨邊境
特朗普威脅關閉美墨邊境　共和黨員質疑損經濟

 （美聯社）

X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。