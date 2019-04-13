特朗普談金正恩：有第三次「特金會」將很好

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周六（13日）表示，他同意金正恩指兩人關係很好，而且可能用極好（excellent）來形容更準確。他稱，若能舉行第三次峰會將很好。
特朗普在Twitter發文稱，如能舉行第三次峰會將很好，大家能充分理解對方立場。
I agree with Kim Jong Un of North Korea that our personal relationship remains very good, perhaps the term excellent would be even more accurate, and that a third Summit would be good in that we fully understand where we each stand. North Korea has tremendous potential for.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2019
他又指在金正恩的領導下，朝鮮有潛力出現非凡及成功的經濟增長，他期望移除核武器及解除制裁的日子快點到來，然後可以看到朝鮮成為世界上最成功的國家之一。
....extraordinary growth, economic success and riches under the leadership of Chairman Kim. I look forward to the day, which could be soon, when Nuclear Weapons and Sanctions can be removed, and then watching North Korea become one of the most successful nations of the World!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2019
朝中社周六（13日）報道，朝鮮領袖金正恩周四（11日）在第14屆最高人民會議第一次會議發表講話，對舉行第三次「特金會」持開放態度，惟稱2019年底是華府就達成協議交出雙方都可接受的條款的死線。
金正恩在演說中表示：「我們當然重視通過對話與談判來解決問題。但是單方面推動其要求的美國式對話不適合我們，而我們對此沒興趣。」