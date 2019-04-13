特朗普談金正恩：有第三次「特金會」將很好

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周六（13日）表示，他同意金正恩指兩人關係很好，而且可能用極好（excellent）來形容更準確。他稱，若能舉行第三次峰會將很好。

特朗普在Twitter發文稱，如能舉行第三次峰會將很好，大家能充分理解對方立場。

他又指在金正恩的領導下，朝鮮有潛力出現非凡及成功的經濟增長，他期望移除核武器及解除制裁的日子快點到來，然後可以看到朝鮮成為世界上最成功的國家之一。

朝中社周六（13日）報道，朝鮮領袖金正恩周四（11日）在第14屆最高人民會議第一次會議發表講話，對舉行第三次「特金會」持開放態度，惟稱2019年底是華府就達成協議交出雙方都可接受的條款的死線。

金正恩在演說中表示：「我們當然重視通過對話與談判來解決問題。但是單方面推動其要求的美國式對話不適合我們，而我們對此沒興趣。」

