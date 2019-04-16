【巴黎聖母院大火】各國領袖致哀　心痛歷史文物葬身火海

法國著名景點巴黎聖母院（Notre-Dame de Paris）周一（15日）發生大火，教堂標誌性的尖塔被烈焰包圍，之後折斷塌下。
法國總統馬克龍（Emmanuel Macron）形容，對見到法國的這部分遭燒毀感到難過，並誓言要重建聖母院。美國總統特朗普、副總統彭斯（Mike Pence）、英國首相文翠珊等多國領袖亦向法國民眾致以慰問。
馬克龍誓言要重建聖母院，並宣布舉行國際籌款活動，籌募重建經費。他說：「這是我們法國命運的一部分。」
前總統奧朗德（Francois Hollande）亦指，聖母院是法國的共同遺產，見到聖母院身陷火海感到傷痛，並對參與救火的消防員致敬意。
Notre-Dame is aflame. Great emotion for the whole nation. Our thoughts go out to all Catholics and to the French people. Like all of my fellow citizens, I am sad to see this part of us burn tonight. https://t.co/27CrJgJkJb— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 2019年4月15日
特朗普在Twitter發文表示心痛：「看到巴黎聖母院起火，實在太可怕。或者可以用消防飛機救火，一定要快！」夫人梅拉尼婭（Melania Trump）和副總統彭斯亦向巴黎市民致以慰問。
美國前總統奧巴馬（Barack Obama）則張貼與夫人米歇爾（Michelle Obama）和兩名女兒前往巴黎聖母院的相片，形容聖母院是世上其中一個最偉大的寶藏。他又指，當看到歷史失去時，人的本性會此為而哀慟，但也會盡可能堅強地為明日而重建。
Notre Dame is one of the world’s great treasures, and we’re thinking of the people of France in your time of grief. It’s in our nature to mourn when we see history lost – but it’s also in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow, as strong as we can. pic.twitter.com/SpMEvv1BzB— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 2019年4月15日
文翠珊等多國領袖亦向法國民眾致以慰問，包括澳洲、埃及、希臘、意大利、日本、黎巴嫩、波蘭和西班牙。德國總理默克爾（Angela Merkel）則透過發言人致哀。
聯合國秘書長古特雷斯（Antonio Guterres）也指對火災感到震驚，形容聖母院為自14世紀以來屹立的世界遺產典範。
My thoughts are with the people of France tonight and with the emergency services who are fighting the terrible blaze at Notre-Dame cathedral.— Theresa May (@theresa_may) 2019年4月15日
巴黎聖母院大火：火勢到入夜仍未救熄。（美聯社）
（衛報）