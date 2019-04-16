【巴黎聖母院大火】各國領袖致哀　心痛歷史文物葬身火海

法國著名景點巴黎聖母院（Notre-Dame de Paris）周一（15日）發生大火，教堂標誌性的尖塔被烈焰包圍，之後折斷塌下。

法國總統馬克龍（Emmanuel Macron）形容，對見到法國的這部分遭燒毀感到難過，並誓言要重建聖母院。美國總統特朗普、副總統彭斯（Mike Pence）、英國首相文翠珊等多國領袖亦向法國民眾致以慰問。

馬克龍誓言要重建聖母院，並宣布舉行國際籌款活動，籌募重建經費。他說：「這是我們法國命運的一部分。」

前總統奧朗德（Francois Hollande）亦指，聖母院是法國的共同遺產，見到聖母院身陷火海感到傷痛，並對參與救火的消防員致敬意。

特朗普在Twitter發文表示心痛：「看到巴黎聖母院起火，實在太可怕。或者可以用消防飛機救火，一定要快！」夫人梅拉尼婭（Melania Trump）和副總統彭斯亦向巴黎市民致以慰問。

美國前總統奧巴馬（Barack Obama）則張貼與夫人米歇爾（Michelle Obama）和兩名女兒前往巴黎聖母院的相片，形容聖母院是世上其中一個最偉大的寶藏。他又指，當看到歷史失去時，人的本性會此為而哀慟，但也會盡可能堅強地為明日而重建。

文翠珊等多國領袖亦向法國民眾致以慰問，包括澳洲、埃及、希臘、意大利、日本、黎巴嫩、波蘭和西班牙。德國總理默克爾（Angela Merkel）則透過發言人致哀。

聯合國秘書長古特雷斯（Antonio Guterres）也指對火災感到震驚，形容聖母院為自14世紀以來屹立的世界遺產典範。

巴黎聖母院大火：火勢到入夜仍未救熄。（美聯社）

（衛報）

