北卡羅萊納大學夏洛特分校槍擊案　至少2死4傷

北卡羅萊納大學夏洛特分校（University of North Carolina Charlotte ）周二（30日）發生槍擊案，至少2死4傷。

北卡羅萊納大學夏洛特分校當地周二（30日）下午5時45分左右發生槍擊案，至少3人中槍。事發在校園的甘迺迪（Kennedy building）附近，據報道，一名嫌犯被拘留，校園及後關閉。警方仍未公布疑犯及傷者身份。

大學6時在Twitter呼籲學生及工作人員保護自己，並留在安全地方暫避。網上影片可見，校內學生在聽到槍聲及收到呼籲後均迅速逃離。

