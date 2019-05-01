北卡羅萊納大學夏洛特分校槍擊案　至少2死4傷

撰文：凌俊賢
最後更新日期：
北卡羅萊納大學夏洛特分校（University of North Carolina Charlotte ）周二（30日）發生槍擊案，至少2死4傷。
UNC Shooting:— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) April 30, 2019
- At least three people shot at University of North Carolina in Charlotte
- Suspected Shooter is in custody
- University is on lockdown
- Many students on campus during shooting due to a concert at the schoolpic.twitter.com/NEH3QuImmC
北卡羅萊納大學夏洛特分校當地周二（30日）下午5時45分左右發生槍擊案，至少3人中槍。事發在校園的甘迺迪（Kennedy building）附近，據報道，一名嫌犯被拘留，校園及後關閉。警方仍未公布疑犯及傷者身份。
大學6時在Twitter呼籲學生及工作人員保護自己，並留在安全地方暫避。網上影片可見，校內學生在聽到槍聲及收到呼籲後均迅速逃離。
（綜合報道）