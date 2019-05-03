拜登：中國不是美國競爭對手　民主共和兩黨議員抨擊

美國前副總統拜登（Joe Biden）宣布參與2020年總統選舉後，周三（1日）在愛荷華市（Iowa City）出席競選活動。他於活動期間發表「中國不是美國競爭對手」的言論，在國內引起爭議。

拜登在拉票活動上稱，「中國將吃掉我們的午餐嗎？老友，別這樣吧！」他補充說中國正忙着處理內部及地區問題，例如南海緊張局勢（拜登在提及南中國海時，將它說成「中國海」），以及該國西方山區的問題（但外界不知道他所指的是什麼山以及什麼問題）。

拜登又說：「他們（指中國領導人）想不到怎應對系統內存在的貪污問題。我的意思是，老友，你知道，他們不是壞人，他們對我們來說不是競爭（對手）。」

共和黨和民主黨的議員們均認為拜登低估中國實力。民主黨提名的另一總統候選人桑德斯（Bernie Sanders）隨後在Twitter上指，「假裝中國不是我們主要的經濟競爭對手是錯誤的。」

共和黨參議員羅姆尼（Mitt Romney）則形容拜登這番話「將成為歷史污點」。

美國政治學者布雷默（Ian Bremmer）亦表示，拜登不了解中國近年在科技方面取得多大的進步。

（美國有線新聞網絡／華盛頓郵報）

