拜登：中國不是美國競爭對手　民主共和兩黨議員抨擊

美國前副總統拜登（Joe Biden）宣布參與2020年總統選舉後，周三（1日）在愛荷華市（Iowa City）出席競選活動。他於活動期間發表「中國不是美國競爭對手」的言論，在國內引起爭議。
拜登在拉票活動上稱，「中國將吃掉我們的午餐嗎？老友，別這樣吧！」他補充說中國正忙着處理內部及地區問題，例如南海緊張局勢（拜登在提及南中國海時，將它說成「中國海」），以及該國西方山區的問題（但外界不知道他所指的是什麼山以及什麼問題）。
拜登又說：「他們（指中國領導人）想不到怎應對系統內存在的貪污問題。我的意思是，老友，你知道，他們不是壞人，他們對我們來說不是競爭（對手）。」
共和黨和民主黨的議員們均認為拜登低估中國實力。民主黨提名的另一總統候選人桑德斯（Bernie Sanders）隨後在Twitter上指，「假裝中國不是我們主要的經濟競爭對手是錯誤的。」
Since the China trade deal I voted against, America has lost over 3 million manufacturing jobs.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 2, 2019
It’s wrong to pretend that China isn’t one of our major economic competitors.
When we are in the White House we will win that competition by fixing our trade policies.
共和黨參議員羅姆尼（Mitt Romney）則形容拜登這番話「將成為歷史污點」。
This will not age well. https://t.co/IJ8vkPJ5SV— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 1, 2019
美國政治學者布雷默（Ian Bremmer）亦表示，拜登不了解中國近年在科技方面取得多大的進步。
Biden’s last trip to China was 2013.— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 2, 2019
But I’m still stunned he has no clue how much they’ve advanced technologically since then.
China today isn’t just the top global competitor to the US; they’re a technology superpower.
（美國有線新聞網絡／華盛頓郵報）