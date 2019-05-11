【中美貿易戰】彭博社：美限中國1個月達成協議　否則關稅再加碼

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

彭博社報道，在中美貿易談判陷入僵持狀態，雙方都在避免談判公開地破裂。此時特朗普政府告訴中國，中方有1個月來與達成貿易協議，否則所有中國出口到美國商品都可能面臨加徵關稅。

特朗普這番威脅在周五談判期間中發出的，距離他將中國出口到美國2000億美元商品關稅稅率由10%調升至20%後不過幾個小時。

特朗普周五在Twitter推文中表示：「過去兩天，美國和中國就兩國貿易關係的現狀進行坦率和有建設性的對話。習主席與我的關係依然非常牢固，對話未來還會繼續下去。在此期間，美國對中國實施關稅，（華府）視乎未來談判的情況，可能會、也可能不會撤除」。

彭博社引述一位消息人士透露，中美未來可能還會繼續談判，但目前尚未有下一輪磋商的預案。

知情人士透露，美國官員在與劉鶴的談判期間列出華府的底線，指中國有3至4周的時間來跟美國達成協議，否則美國會對中國餘下3250億美元的中國出口美國商品加徵25%關稅。知情人士稱，美國政府這麼做，是因為中國在2天會議中未做出任何有意義的讓步。

（彭博社）

X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。