【中美貿易戰】彭博社：美限中國1個月達成協議　否則關稅再加碼

彭博社報道，在中美貿易談判陷入僵持狀態，雙方都在避免談判公開地破裂。此時特朗普政府告訴中國，中方有1個月來與達成貿易協議，否則所有中國出口到美國商品都可能面臨加徵關稅。
特朗普這番威脅在周五談判期間中發出的，距離他將中國出口到美國2000億美元商品關稅稅率由10%調升至20%後不過幾個小時。
特朗普周五在Twitter推文中表示：「過去兩天，美國和中國就兩國貿易關係的現狀進行坦率和有建設性的對話。習主席與我的關係依然非常牢固，對話未來還會繼續下去。在此期間，美國對中國實施關稅，（華府）視乎未來談判的情況，可能會、也可能不會撤除」。
Over the course of the past two days, the United States and China have held candid and constructive conversations on the status of the trade relationship between both countries. The relationship between President Xi and myself remains a very strong one, and conversations....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2019
....into the future will continue. In the meantime, the United States has imposed Tariffs on China, which may or may not be removed depending on what happens with respect to future negotiations!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2019
彭博社引述一位消息人士透露，中美未來可能還會繼續談判，但目前尚未有下一輪磋商的預案。
知情人士透露，美國官員在與劉鶴的談判期間列出華府的底線，指中國有3至4周的時間來跟美國達成協議，否則美國會對中國餘下3250億美元的中國出口美國商品加徵25%關稅。知情人士稱，美國政府這麼做，是因為中國在2天會議中未做出任何有意義的讓步。
（彭博社）