【中美貿易戰】特朗普：時機對了　會跟中國達成協議

美國貿易代表署（USTR）周一（13日）公布該國6月17日就中國加徵最新合共3000億美元進口貨品關稅舉行公聽會後，美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）同日在Twitter上推文，稱當時機對了便會跟中國達成協議。

特朗普在第一條推文指出，「當時機對了，我們將跟中國達成協議。我對中國國家主席習近平的尊重及友誼是無限的，但之前我已跟他說了很多次，這對美國來說一定要是極好的協議，否則沒什麼意義。」

