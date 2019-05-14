【中美貿易戰】特朗普：要從中國手上收復部分失地

美國貿易代表署（USTR）周一（13日）公布該國6月17日就針對中國加徵最新合共3000億進口貨品關稅舉行公聽會後，美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）在Twitter上推文，稱當時機對了便會跟中國達成協議，亦說美國要在協議中，收復部分失之於中國的優勢。

特朗普在第一條推文指出，「當時機對了，我們將跟中國達成協議。我對中國國家主席習近平的尊重及友誼是無限的，但之前我已跟他說了很多次，這對美國來說一定要是極好的協議，否則是沒有用。」

他在第二條推文中寫道：「我們要可在貿易方面，收復部分在中國手上、從那荒謬的、偏頗的世界貿易組織（WTO）組成後流失的大量優勢。它將會發生，而發生得比人們想像的快！」

