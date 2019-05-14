【中美貿易戰】特朗普：要從中國手上收復部分失地

美國貿易代表署（USTR）周一（13日）公布該國6月17日就針對中國加徵最新合共3000億進口貨品關稅舉行公聽會後，美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）在Twitter上推文，稱當時機對了便會跟中國達成協議，亦說美國要在協議中，收復部分失之於中國的優勢。
特朗普在第一條推文指出，「當時機對了，我們將跟中國達成協議。我對中國國家主席習近平的尊重及友誼是無限的，但之前我已跟他說了很多次，這對美國來說一定要是極好的協議，否則是沒有用。」
When the time is right we will make a deal with China. My respect and friendship with President Xi is unlimited but, as I have told him many times before, this must be a great deal for the United States or it just doesn’t make any sense. We have to be allowed to make up some.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2019
他在第二條推文中寫道：「我們要可在貿易方面，收復部分在中國手上、從那荒謬的、偏頗的世界貿易組織（WTO）組成後流失的大量優勢。它將會發生，而發生得比人們想像的快！」
....of the tremendous ground we have lost to China on Trade since the ridiculous one sided formation of the WTO. It will all happen, and much faster than people think!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2019
