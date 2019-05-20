巴西北部酒吧發生槍擊案　至少11死1傷

撰文：凌俊賢
巴西北部帕拉州貝倫區（Belem）一間酒吧周日（19日）遭7名槍手闖入血洗，至少11人死亡，1人受傷，當局形容這有如一場「大屠殺」。
警方表示，事發在當地周日（19日）下午，至少有7名蒙面槍手闖入酒吧開槍，造成5女6男死亡。當局未有提供案件細節，僅確認發生屠殺。
巴西《聖保羅報》（Folha de S Paulo）引述警方指出，這家酒吧是當地一個著名毒品交易場所。
