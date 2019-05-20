德銀前員工揭不法交易　特朗普Twitter推文　否認與女婿涉事

美國媒體報道有銀行職員在2016及2017年發現美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）及女婿庫什納（Jared Kushner）相關企業涉及非法金融活動、準備好所謂的「可疑活動報告」、並建議向美財政部報告。
特朗普在Twitter推文否認其事，稱自己是一個不太需要銀行的商人，雖然手上有很多現金，但這些錢不是來自俄羅斯。
美國《紐約時報》周日（19日）引述5名德銀（Deutsche Bank AG）現任或前任職員報道：曾向兩人相關企業借出數以十億計美元的德銀內，有職員發現問題，但公司拒絕他們建議向財政部通報的請求。涉及企業包括現已不存在的、特朗普的基金會。它們的活動觸發電腦用於偵測不法活動的系統。
該報引述該行職員的說話報道，指高層人員對涉及洗錢法的事慣性寬鬆處理，用以保護它與大客戶的關係。
德銀發言人回應說，關於潛在可疑的活動，調查人員在升級處理事件方面沒有受阻。她也指出銀行已在更努力地打擊金融犯罪。特朗普集團（Trump Organization）發言人則對路透社說，報道完全是無稽之談。她說：「我們不知道任何德銀檢舉的交易。事實上，我們在德銀沒有運作中的帳戶。」
The Failing New York Times (it will pass away when I leave office in 6 years), and others of the Fake News Media, keep writing phony stories about how I didn’t use many banks because they didn’t want to do business with me. WRONG! It is because I didn’t need money. Very old— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2019
....fashioned, but true. When you don’t need or want money, you don’t need or want banks. Banks have always been available to me, they want to make money. Fake Media only says this to disparage, and always uses unnamed sources (because their sources don’t even exist)......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2019
The Mainstream Media has never been as corrupt and deranged as it is today. FAKE NEWS is actually the biggest story of all and is the true ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! That’s why they refuse to cover the REAL Russia Hoax. But the American people are wise to what is going on.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2019
....Now the new big story is that Trump made a lot of money and buys everything for cash, he doesn’t need banks. But where did he get all of that cash? Could it be Russia? No, I built a great business and don’t need banks, but if I did they would be there...and DeutscheBank......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2019
.....was very good and highly professional to deal with - and if for any reason I didn’t like them, I would have gone elsewhere....there was always plenty of money around and banks to choose from. They would be very happy to take my money. Fake News!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2019
（特朗普Twitter帳戶／紐約時報）