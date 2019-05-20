德銀前員工揭不法交易　特朗普Twitter推文　否認與女婿涉事

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國媒體報道有銀行職員在2016及2017年發現美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）及女婿庫什納（Jared Kushner）相關企業涉及非法金融活動、準備好所謂的「可疑活動報告」、並建議向美財政部報告。

特朗普在Twitter推文否認其事，稱自己是一個不太需要銀行的商人，雖然手上有很多現金，但這些錢不是來自俄羅斯。

美國《紐約時報》周日（19日）引述5名德銀（Deutsche Bank AG）現任或前任職員報道：曾向兩人相關企業借出數以十億計美元的德銀內，有職員發現問題，但公司拒絕他們建議向財政部通報的請求。涉及企業包括現已不存在的、特朗普的基金會。它們的活動觸發電腦用於偵測不法活動的系統。

該報引述該行職員的說話報道，指高層人員對涉及洗錢法的事慣性寬鬆處理，用以保護它與大客戶的關係。

德銀發言人回應說，關於潛在可疑的活動，調查人員在升級處理事件方面沒有受阻。她也指出銀行已在更努力地打擊金融犯罪。特朗普集團（Trump Organization）發言人則對路透社說，報道完全是無稽之談。她說：「我們不知道任何德銀檢舉的交易。事實上，我們在德銀沒有運作中的帳戶。」

【中美貿易談判】由《交易的藝術》看特朗普突然宣佈對華加徵關稅
通俄門檢察官向德銀索取特朗普交易資料　美總統律師指報道錯誤
交易疑涉利益衝突　特朗普女婿家族公司　中止與安邦集團洽談　

（特朗普Twitter帳戶／紐約時報）

X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。