全球多國有集會　聲援香港反對修訂《逃犯條例》遊行

香港周日（9日）有反對修訂《逃犯條例》遊行，大批民眾上街。與此同時，全球多個城市都有港人及華人進行類似行動，聲援香港的遊行。
全球包括美國紐約、英國倫敦、日本東京、澳洲悉尼及墨爾本、德國柏林及捷克布拉格等19個城市都有請願行動。德國首都柏林的示威約有200人參加。
澳洲悉尼市中心有1000人上街。路透社訪問其中一名示威者Ida Lee，她表示重視自己的言論自由。她還指出，外國人擔心身在香港會被中國派員拘捕。她說：「普通人如我，我想，我會長期恐懼一旦干犯中國一些法例，而我們在途經香港的時候會被捕以及引渡。」
澳洲悉尼的反修例遊行。
Chants of We Love Hong Kong and We Love Freedom are shouted from central #Sydney CBD (#Australia). Protesters oppose the #HongKong law that would allow for extradition to mainland China. Police estimate 2000 attending. #反送中 #NoChinaExtradition pic.twitter.com/AycfpKVNjO— Roydon Ng (@RoydonNg) June 9, 2019
全球有十多個城市有反修例集會，聲援香港的遊行：
Around the world, Hong Kongers from 17 cities in the U.K., the U.S., Canada, Germany, Australia and Japan will host rallies on June 9 simultaneously as the mass protest in Hong Kong against extradition to China. #antiELAB pic.twitter.com/uuLFsKOngX— Demosistō 香港眾志 (@demosisto) June 3, 2019
