新西蘭克馬德克群島7.4級地震　一度發海嘯警告

最後更新日期：

新西蘭克馬德克群島（Kermadec Islands）附近周日（16日）發生黎克特制7.4級地震，新西蘭當局發出海嘯警告，暫未有傷亡及損毀報告。

地震發生在當地時間上午10時55分，位於新西蘭北島陶朗阿（Tauranga）市東北偏北約928公里處，震源深度為34公里。

太平洋海嘯預警中心表示，這次地震可能發生的海嘯，或在距離克馬德克群島海岸附近震央的300公里範圍內。

新西蘭民防組織指正在監測情況，如果發生海嘯，至少需要兩個小時才會抵達該國。組織其後表示，經初步評估後，相信地震不會引發對新西蘭構成威脅的海嘯。

