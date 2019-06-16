新西蘭克馬德克群島7.4級地震　一度發海嘯警告

撰文：王慧珊
新西蘭克馬德克群島（Kermadec Islands）附近周日（16日）發生黎克特制7.4級地震，新西蘭當局發出海嘯警告，暫未有傷亡及損毀報告。
地震發生在當地時間上午10時55分，位於新西蘭北島陶朗阿（Tauranga）市東北偏北約928公里處，震源深度為34公里。
太平洋海嘯預警中心表示，這次地震可能發生的海嘯，或在距離克馬德克群島海岸附近震央的300公里範圍內。
新西蘭民防組織指正在監測情況，如果發生海嘯，至少需要兩個小時才會抵達該國。組織其後表示，經初步評估後，相信地震不會引發對新西蘭構成威脅的海嘯。
There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.0 Kermadec Islands region earthquake. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to NZ. https://t.co/ccVFYQQoBr— MCDEM (@NZcivildefence) 2019年6月15日
（亞洲新聞台）