英國新任首相約翰遜發表就職演講：脱歐沒有如果[全文]

英國新任首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）於7月23日發表就任首相後的第一次演講。在演講中，約翰遜承諾帶領英國脱歐，態度強硬。

英國新任首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）於7月23日發表就任首相後的第一次演講。在演講中，約翰遜表示希望達成新的脱歐協議，並承諾將在99天內完成脱歐。

約翰遜強硬表態稱，「將在10月31日前帶領英國脱歐，沒有如果，沒有但是」。

此外，約翰遜在演講中還承諾，他將通過提供更好的教育、基礎建設和監督，並為每家每户設置寬頻，使英國如沉睡中的巨人般崛起，消除自我懷疑和消極的情緒。

英國《太陽報》7月23日報道盛讚約翰遜是「一股令人歡欣鼓舞的強勁氣流」，但也有媒體稱他謊話連篇、無能、懶散。

儘管約翰遜發表講話時信誓旦旦，但導致英國前首相下台的情況沒有改變。除了要彌合黨內以及各政黨之間的巨大分歧、帶領英國脱歐，約翰遜還須處理與伊朗的油輪危機等外交問題。一個新首相要處理如此多性質各異的迫在眉睫的問題，這種情況「史無前例」。

以下是約翰遜就職演講全文：

下午好，我剛剛覲見完女王陛下，接受了她的邀請組建新內閣。我向前任首相的堅毅、耐心和她強烈的公共服務精神致敬。儘管她做了那麼多努力，國內外明顯還是存在許多持悲觀態度的人。在他們看來，在這遲疑不決的三年裏，這個國家已經淪為2016年脱歐公投的囚犯，並且在這個民主的國家，我們卻無法履行民主的決議。

今天，我站在英國民眾面前，告訴你們，這些批評者錯了。

懷疑者、英國毀滅論者和悲觀主義者們將會再一次犯錯。那些打賭説英國會一敗塗地的人，將會成為真正的輸家，因為我們將讓人們重拾對民主制度的信任，我們將要實現議會屢次向民眾許下的諾言，並且在10月31日前完成脱歐，沒有討價還價的餘地。

我們還要達成新的、更好的脱歐協議。這個協議可以將英國脱歐的機率最大化，同時讓我們和歐洲其他國家發展出基於自由貿易和互相支持，令人激動的新型合作關係。

我有十足的把握，在接下來的99天裏，我們就能達成這個目標。但你們知道嗎？我們不會等99天那麼長的時間，英國人已經等得太久了。

付諸行動的時間到了，強有力地領導這個國家走向更好未來的時間到了。儘管女王剛剛才授予我這個榮譽而特殊的職務，我的工作還是服務你們，服務英國人民。因為我們這些政客需要牢記於心的唯一要點，就是人民至上。

作為首相，我的職責是讓你們的街道更加安全——我們將以2萬名警察巡邏街道作為開始，並且徵募工作將立即開啟。

我的職責是確保你們不用等待三週才能見到全科醫生，我們這周將開始工作，首先有20家新的醫院升級，並確保國民衞生服務制度（NHS）的錢給前線使用。我的職責是讓你們和你們的父輩和祖輩，不用為了支付醫療費用，而不得不賣掉房子。

因此，我在這裏，在唐寧街的台階上，向你們宣佈——我們將會制定清晰的計劃，徹底解決社會關懷上出現的危機，使這個國家老有所養，老有所依。

我的職責是讓你們的孩子不管在哪裏都能得到良好的教育，這就是為什麼我們已經宣佈，將增加對每個中小學生的教育補助，而這項工作將在這扇門後（唐寧街10號的正門，指首相官邸）立即開展。儘管我正在組建一個優秀的團隊，我也會為這些我所希望看到的變革承擔個人責任。一切責任由我承擔。

我還想補充一些有關我的工作的其他事情。成為整個聯合王國的首相，也就意味着我的職責是通過在各個層面上重塑英國人民之間的紐帶，來團結我們的國家，來回應那些被遺忘的人們和城市的訴求，為人們提供更安全的街道、更好的教育、更好的公路和鐵路設施，以及光纖寬帶。我們將在全國提高工資和最低工資標準，提高生產力。

我們將增加機會平等，讓數百萬年輕人有機會擁有自己的房子，讓企業有信心在英國投資，因為我們釋放的生產力不只是來自倫敦和東南部，更是來自英格蘭、蘇格蘭、威爾士和北愛爾蘭的每個角落。

構成國旗的四個部分（指英格蘭、蘇格蘭、威爾士和北愛爾蘭）凝聚起來的力量遠遠超過了他們力量的簡單相加。他們所展現的形象和政治人格受到全世界的欽佩和喜愛。

這份喜愛源於我們的創造力、我們的幽默、我們的大學、我們的科學家、我們的武裝力量、我們的外交和我們所堅持的平等理念——對種族、性別和LGBT人羣一視同仁，對世界上每個女孩接受12年優質教育權利的尊重，以及在這個世界上我們所代表的價值觀。

每個人都知道這面國旗所代表的價值。它代表着包括言論自由在內的一切自由，代表着人身保護和法治，最重要的是它代表着民主，這就是為什麼我們將在10月31日脱歐。歸根結底，脱歐是英國人民的一項基本決定，他們希望英國的法律由他們選出的人來制定，同時這個人的去留也將由他們來決定。我們現在必須尊重這一決定，並和我們的歐洲朋友建立新的、儘可能親密的夥伴關係。

為此，我們的第一步就是明確地向在英國居住和工作的320萬歐盟公民重申我們的承諾。我在此要直接對你們説，感謝你們為我們社會做出的貢獻。感謝你們的耐心。我向你們保證，在本屆政府上台後，你們確定仍將擁有居住在英國的權利。

接下來我要對愛爾蘭、布魯塞爾和歐盟各地的朋友們説，我相信我們能夠達成一個在愛爾蘭邊境不設關卡的協議，因為我們在任何情況下都反對設立邊境關卡。但是，在沒有那個反民主的「後備方案」（backstop）的情況下，我們當然要做好萬全準備，以應對布魯塞爾方面拒絕繼續談判，導致我們被迫無協議脱歐的可能性。

我們並不希望造成這種結果，我們當然不希望這樣。但是我們按常理也必須做好相應的準備工作。我有必要在這裏強調非常重要的一點，那就是這些準備工作並不是一種浪費，因為無論情況如何，我們都要在不遠的將來脱離歐盟關税同盟，脱離歐盟監管的控制，下定決心利用好脱歐的機會。

由於我們國家已經昂首挺胸、充滿自信地走上這條道路，我們現在將加快脱歐的準備工作。我們的港口、銀行、工廠、企業和醫院都將準備就緒。我們強大的食品產業和農業也將會準備就緒，不僅在國內，同時也向全球銷售更多的產品。

不要忘了，如果無協議脱歐，我們還能省下390億英鎊的「分手費」。無論我們最終達成什麼協議，今年秋天政府都會推出經濟刺激計劃來提振英國企業，鞏固我們國家作為歐洲第一海外投資目的地的地位。

對那些還在預言將發生災難的人們，我想説：沒錯，我們的確會面臨一些困難，但是我相信，如果我們擁有足夠的幹勁和勤奮精神，事情就不會像某些人説的那麼糟糕。

如果説過去三年有什麼事情真正地打擊了企業的自信心的話，那並不是我們所做的決定造成的，而恰恰是我們拒絕做出決定所造成的。對於那些聲稱我們沒法做好準備的人們，我想説，不要低估我們這個國家。

不要低估我們的組織能力和決心，因為我們知道，我國在生命科學、技術、學術、音樂、藝術、文化、金融服務等領域，都有着強大的實力。

正是在英國，我們實現了首例用基因療法來治療最常見的一種失明。正是在英國，我們開發出了全球領先的電池技術，能夠減少二氧化碳排放，應對氣候變化，併為下一代人創造綠色的就業崗位。我們在為脱歐後的未來做準備的同時，除了要關注風險，還要關注我們即將因脱歐而得到的機遇。

那麼，讓我們現在就開始建立自由港，推動經濟增長，並在落後地區創造數以千計的高技能就業崗位。讓我們現在就開始把英國優秀的生物技術產業從反轉基因監管中解放出來，開發抗枯萎病的轉基因作物，為全世界的人口提供糧食。讓我們現在就開始建立自己的導航衞星和地球觀測系統，讓英國自己的衞星在太空中運行，為國家提供長期的戰略和商業利益。

讓我們改革税制，為資本和研究的投資提供更多的激勵。讓我們改善英國民眾一直熱心關切的動物福利。讓我們現在就開始簽訂自由貿易協定，因為在幫助數十億人擺脱貧困的過程中，自由貿易厥功至偉。所有的這些事情我們現在就可以開始做，現在也必須開始做。在三年以來毫無根據的妄自菲薄之後，在這個我國曆史上的關鍵時刻，是時候轉變方向了。

是時候重拾那個進取的、開放的、國際化的、大氣的、參與全球事務的英國形象了。過去幾個世紀以來，唱衰英國的膽識、意志和雄心的人，從來沒有成功過。他們今天也不會成功。本屆政府將鞠躬盡瘁，來領導這個國家。我們的工作就從現在開始。謝謝大家！

以下為約翰遜就職演講原文：

Good afternoon. I have just been to see Her Majesty the Queen who has invited me to form a government and I have accepted. I pay tribute to the fortitude and patience of my predecessor and her deep sense of public service but in spite of all her efforts it has become clear that there are pessimists at home and abroad who think that after three years of indecision that this country has become a prisoner to the old arguments of 2016 and that in this home of democracy we are incapable of honoring a basic democratic mandate.

And so I am standing before you today to tell you the British people that those critics are wrong.

The doubters, the doomsters, the gloomsters – they are going to get it wrong again. The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts because we are going to restore trust in our democracy and we are going to fulfil the repeated promises of parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts.

And we will do a new deal, a better deal that will maximise the opportunities of Brexit while allowing us to develop a new and exciting partnership with the rest of Europe based on free trade and mutual support.

I have every confidence that in 99 days' time we will have cracked it but you know what – we aren't going to wait 99 days because the British people have had enough of waiting.

The time has come to act, to take decisions to give strong leadership and to change this country for the better and though the Queen has just honored me with this extraordinary office of state my job is to serve you, the people because if there is one point we politicians need to remember it is that the people are our bosses.

My job is to make your streets safer – and we are going to begin with another 20,000 police on the streets and we start recruiting forthwith.

My job is to make sure you don't have to wait 3 weeks to see your GP and we start work this week with 20 new hospital upgrades, and ensuring that money for the NHS really does get to the front line. My job is to protect you or your parents or grandparents from the fear of having to sell your home to pay for the costs of care.

And so I am announcing now – on the steps of Downing Street – that we will fix the crisis in social care once and for all with a clear plan we have prepared to give every older person the dignity and security they deserve.

My job is to make sure your kids get a superb education wherever they are in the country and that's why we have already announced that we are going to level up per pupil funding in primary and secondary schools and that is the work that begins immediately behind that black door and though I am today building a great team of men and women I will take personal responsibility for the change I want to see. Never mind the backstop – the buck stops here.

And I will tell you something else about my job. It is to be Prime Minister of the whole United Kingdom and that means uniting our country answering at last the plea of the forgotten people and the left-behind towns by physically and literally renewing the ties that bind us together so that with safer streets and better education and fantastic new road and rail infrastructure and full-fibre broadband we level up across Britain with higher wages, and a higher living wage, and higher productivity.

We close the opportunity gap, giving millions of young people the chance to own their own homes and giving business the confidence to invest across the UK because it is time we unleashed the productive power not just of London and the South East, but of every corner of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The awesome foursome that are incarnated in that red white and blue flag who together are so much more than the sum of their parts and whose brand and political personality is admired and even loved around the world for our inventiveness, for our humor, for our universities, our scientists, our armed forces, our diplomacy, for the equalities on which we insist – whether race or gender or LGBT or the right of every girl in the world to 12 years of quality education, and for the values we stand for around the world.

Everyone knows the values that flag represents. It stands for freedom and free speech and habeas corpus and the rule of law and above all it stands for democracy and that is why we will come out of the EU on October 31 because in the end Brexit was a fundamental decision by the British people that they wanted their laws made by people that they can elect and they can remove from office and we must now respect that decision and create a new partnership with our European friends – as warm and as close and as affectionate as possible.

And the first step is to repeat unequivocally our guarantee to the 3.2 m EU nationals now living and working among us. And I say directly to you – thank you for your contribution to our society. Thank you for your patience and I can assure you that under this government you will get the absolute certainty of the rights to live and remain and next I say to our friends in Ireland, and in Brussels and around the EU.

I am convinced that we can do a deal without checks at the Irish border, because we refuse under any circumstances to have such checks and yet without that anti-democratic backstop and it is, of course, vital at the same time that we prepare for the remote possibility that Brussels refuses any further to negotiate and we are forced to come out with no deal not because we want that outcome – of course not, but because it is only common sense to prepare and let me stress that there is a vital sense in which those preparations cannot be wasted and that is because under any circumstances we will need to get ready at some point in the near future to come out of the EU customs union and out of regulatory control fully determined at last to take advantage of Brexit.

Because that is the course on which this country is now set with high hearts and growing confidence, we will now accelerate the work of getting ready and the ports will be ready. And the banks will be ready and the factories will be ready and business will be ready, and the hospitals will be ready, and our amazing food and farming sector will be ready and waiting to continue selling ever more not just here but around the world.

And don't forget that in the event of a no-deal outcome we will have the extra lubrication of the £39bn and whatever deal we do we will prepare this autumn for an economic package to boost British business and to lengthen this country's lead as the number one destination in this continent for overseas investment.

And to all those who continue to prophesy disaster, I say yes – there will be difficulties, though I believe that with energy and application they will be far less serious than some have claimed but if there is one thing that has really sapped the confidence of business over the last three years it is not the decisions we have taken. It is our refusal to take decisions.

And to all those who say we cannot be ready I say do not underestimate this country.

Do not underestimate our powers of organisation and our determination because we know the enormous strengths of this economy in life sciences, in tech, in academia, in music, the arts, culture, financial services.

It is here in Britain that we are using gene therapy, for the first time, to treat the most common form of blindness here in Britain that we are leading the world in the battery technology that will help cut CO2 and tackle climate change and produce green jobs for the next generation. And as we prepare for a post-Brexit future it is time we looked not at the risks but at the opportunities that are upon us.

So let us begin work now to create free ports that will drive growth and thousands of high-skilled jobs in left-behind areas. Let's start now to liberate the UK's extraordinary bioscience sector from anti-genetic modification rules and let』s develop the blight-resistant crops that will feed the world. Let』s get going now on our own position navigation and timing satellite and earth observation systems – UK assets orbiting in space with all the long term strategic and commercial benefits for this country.

Let's change the tax rules to provide extra incentives to invest in capital and research and let's promote the welfare of animals that has always been so close to the hearts of the British people. And yes, let's start now on those free trade deals because it is free trade that has done more than anything else to lift billions out of poverty. All this and more we can do now and only now, at this extraordinary moment in our history and after three years of unfounded self-doubt it is time to change the record.

To recover our natural and historic role as an enterprising, outward-looking and truly global Britain, generous in temper and engaged with the world. No one in the last few centuries has succeeded in betting against the pluck and nerve and ambition of this country. They will not succeed today. We in this government will work flat out to give this country the leadership it deserves and that work begins now. Thank you very much.