特朗普指朝鮮試射導彈沒有違反承諾　讚金正恩有遠見

朝鮮近日接連試射導彈或火箭炮，美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）未有生氣之餘，8月2日反而維護朝鮮表示，朝鮮領袖金正恩並沒有違反向美方作出的承諾。他又形容金正恩有遠見，並指「只有我能夠令他的願境實現」，他也形容自己是金正恩的「朋友」（his friend）。

特朗普當天在Twitter連發多個貼文，他指朝鮮在過去數天試射短程彈道導彈，並沒有違反兩人在新加坡所簽署的宣言。

金正恩之前曾向美方承諾暫停核試及長程導彈試射，這次試射的是短程導道導彈，被視為是「灰色地帶」。

特朗普在貼文中稱，試射導彈「可能是違反了聯合國的規定，但金委員長（金正恩）不會想讓我失望，違反我們的承諾。朝鮮可以得到的太多了，很有潛質的國家，在金正恩的領導下更是無限，但也可以是有很多損失。」

他又指「我可能是錯的，但我相信金委員長有遠見，對他的國家有美麗的願景，然後只有在我擔任總統的美國，能夠將它實現。他會做對的事，因為他很聰明，不會不做，而且他不會想讓他的朋友特朗普失望。」

