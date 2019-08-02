特朗普指朝鮮試射導彈沒有違反承諾　讚金正恩有遠見

朝鮮近日接連試射導彈或火箭炮，美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）未有生氣之餘，8月2日反而維護朝鮮表示，朝鮮領袖金正恩並沒有違反向美方作出的承諾。他又形容金正恩有遠見，並指「只有我能夠令他的願境實現」，他也形容自己是金正恩的「朋友」（his friend）。
Kim Jong Un and North Korea tested 3 short range missiles over the last number of days. These missiles tests are not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement, nor was there discussion of short range missiles when we shook hands. There may be a United Nations violation, but..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019
特朗普當天在Twitter連發多個貼文，他指朝鮮在過去數天試射短程彈道導彈，並沒有違反兩人在新加坡所簽署的宣言。
金正恩之前曾向美方承諾暫停核試及長程導彈試射，這次試射的是短程導道導彈，被視為是「灰色地帶」。
特朗普在貼文中稱，試射導彈「可能是違反了聯合國的規定，但金委員長（金正恩）不會想讓我失望，違反我們的承諾。朝鮮可以得到的太多了，很有潛質的國家，在金正恩的領導下更是無限，但也可以是有很多損失。」
....Chariman Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the United States, with me as President, can make that vision come true. He will do the right thing because he is far too smart not to, and he does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019
他又指「我可能是錯的，但我相信金委員長有遠見，對他的國家有美麗的願景，然後只有在我擔任總統的美國，能夠將它實現。他會做對的事，因為他很聰明，不會不做，而且他不會想讓他的朋友特朗普失望。」