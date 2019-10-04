印度承認：2月與巴基斯坦空戰時　錯誤擊落己方直升機

撰文：成依華
印度軍方10月4日承認今年2月與巴基斯坦局勢緊張期間、在空中交戰時，印方的導彈錯誤擊落一架己方的Mi-17直升機，並形容這是重大錯誤。
印度空軍上將巴達烏里亞（Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria）4日表示「我們的導彈打中自己的直升機，那是我們的錯誤。我們會對兩名人員採取行動，我們會接受這是重大錯誤，會確保未來不會重複犯此錯誤。」
IAF Chief on Mi-17 chopper crash in Srinagar on Feb 27: Court of Inquiry completed & it was our mistake as our missile had hit our own chopper. We will take action against two officers. We accept this was our big mistake and we will ensure such mistakes are not repeated in future https://t.co/TgNS9RsKqb— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019
今年2月，印巴在克什米爾地區附近的空中交戰，巴基斯坦外交部當時稱，有兩架印度軍機遭擊落，俄羅斯RT電視台報道，其中一架印度Mi-17直升機墜毀，警方指有最少兩人喪生。