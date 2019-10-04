印度承認：2月與巴基斯坦空戰時　錯誤擊落己方直升機

印度軍方10月4日承認今年2月與巴基斯坦局勢緊張期間、在空中交戰時，印方的導彈錯誤擊落一架己方的Mi-17直升機，並形容這是重大錯誤。

印度空軍上將巴達烏里亞（Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria）4日表示「我們的導彈打中自己的直升機，那是我們的錯誤。我們會對兩名人員採取行動，我們會接受這是重大錯誤，會確保未來不會重複犯此錯誤。」

今年2月，印巴在克什米爾地區附近的空中交戰，巴基斯坦外交部當時稱，有兩架印度軍機遭擊落，俄羅斯RT電視台報道，其中一架印度Mi-17直升機墜毀，警方指有最少兩人喪生。

