Facebook App有bug　iPhone用戶橫向看影片自動彈出相機程式

Facebook 11月12日確認，當iPhone用家使用其App應用程式時，可能會錯誤地彈出相機介面。Facebook表示已向蘋果公司（Apple）提交修復程式以解決問題。
據美國科技新聞網站《The Verge》報道，錯誤主要常見於兩種情況。首先是iPhone用家將畫面從縱向轉至橫向時，相機介面會無預警地開啟和彈出，但當畫面翻回去後，相機則會自動關閉。
Today, while watching a video on @facebook, I rotated to landscape and could see the Facebook/Instagram Story UI for a split second. When rotating back to portrait, the Story camera/UI opened entirely. A little worrying... pic.twitter.com/7lVHHGedGf— Neo QA (@neo_qa) 2019年11月2日
其次是當在Facebook應用程式上查看照片時，將頁面往下拖曳時，可能會開啟相機，並且會在熒幕左方看到相機畫面。
Found a @facebook #security & #privacy issue. When the app is open it actively uses the camera. I found a bug in the app that lets you see the camera open behind your feed. Note that I had the camera pointed at the carpet. pic.twitter.com/B8b9oE1nbl— Joshua Maddux (@JoshuaMaddux) 2019年11月10日
網頁設計師馬達克斯（Joshua Maddux）稱，在他運行iOS 13.2.2的iPhone內皆出現問題，但運行iOS 12的iPhone則沒有出現上述情況。
Facebook早前向《The Verge》發聲明指，第2個問題的主因在於11月8日時發布的應用程式更新出現錯誤，而公司在12日已向蘋果提交修復程式。至於第1個狀況，Facebook已回報給蘋果的修復程式解決。