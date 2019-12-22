英媒：特朗普邀請約翰遜新年訪問白宮

英國首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）勝出大選後，重點放於脫歐議題上，除了英國和歐盟的貿易議題外，英美能否達成貿易協議亦受到外界關注。有英國傳媒12月22日報道，約翰遜獲美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）邀請，在新年訪問白宮。

英國首相約翰遜及美國總統特朗普於12月初在倫敦舉行的北約峰會上碰面。（Reuters）

英國《星期日泰晤士報》（Sunday Times）指，約翰遜7月上台成為首相後，特朗普曾經多次邀請對方訪美，而最新一次就是在對方帶領保守黨勝出下議院後提出。報道引述一名白宮消息人士指，當局已經提出多個在1月中的可能日子，目前未有正式協議，但雙方都希望可以在2020年初成事。

特朗普在13日於Twitter留言恭賀約翰遜勝選，並指英美兩國可以自由地達成脫歐後的雙邊貿易協議，更揚言協議內容比英國與歐盟之間的任何貿易協議更有利可圖。

