英媒：特朗普邀請約翰遜新年訪問白宮

撰文：張子傑
最後更新日期：
英國首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）勝出大選後，重點放於脫歐議題上，除了英國和歐盟的貿易議題外，英美能否達成貿易協議亦受到外界關注。有英國傳媒12月22日報道，約翰遜獲美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）邀請，在新年訪問白宮。
英國首相約翰遜及美國總統特朗普於12月初在倫敦舉行的北約峰會上碰面。（Reuters）
英國《星期日泰晤士報》（Sunday Times）指，約翰遜7月上台成為首相後，特朗普曾經多次邀請對方訪美，而最新一次就是在對方帶領保守黨勝出下議院後提出。報道引述一名白宮消息人士指，當局已經提出多個在1月中的可能日子，目前未有正式協議，但雙方都希望可以在2020年初成事。
特朗普在13日於Twitter留言恭賀約翰遜勝選，並指英美兩國可以自由地達成脫歐後的雙邊貿易協議，更揚言協議內容比英國與歐盟之間的任何貿易協議更有利可圖。
Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年12月13日