【逃犯條例】遊客「十字架山」塗鴉辱港示威者　立陶宛譴責

日前有中國籍遊客被發現在立陶宛旅遊勝地「十字架山」（The Hill of Crosses），塗鴉香港示威人士在紀念十字架寫下的句子，以及寫上侮辱港人的字句，立陶宛外長林克維丘斯（Linas Linkevicius）12月29日發表聲明譴責行為可恥。

從網上片段可見，有一名操流利國語的中國籍遊客，將寫上香港反修例運動示威字句的紀念十字架從地上找起，再掉到遠處。另據中大新聞與傳播學院客席講師梁啟智Facebook上的照片顯示，有部分十字架寫上侮辱，甚至是咒罵港人的字句。

立陶宛媒體15min報道，事件在當地引起廣泛報道和關注。該國外長林克維丘斯在Twitter發表聲明，譴責上述破壞行為可恥和不能容忍，稱將會等待警方調查結果，再決定下一步行動。他強調，會限制有關行為，而如果發現行為涉及國家干預，更會採取積極回應。

