【新冠肺炎】英專家確診患病　曾與首相約翰遜見面

英國倫敦帝國學院（Imperial College London）教授弗格森（Neil Ferguson）3月20日在其Twitter發布公布，自己已確診患上2019冠狀病毒病（COVID-19，俗稱武漢肺炎）。他在16日曾與首相約翰遜會面。
英國疫情局勢嚴峻，超市中的大部分商品已被民眾哄搶一空。圖為倫敦的一家超市。（AP）
弗格森3月18日發推文稱，他出現輕微的、持續的乾咳，並進行自我隔離。20日，他再次在Twitter發推文稱，已確診新冠肺炎。
他在3月16日曾與首相約翰遜見面，並指很多國會大樓工作的人都「中招」：「西敏宮有很多COVID-19。」
Again, many many thanks for everyone’s very kind support. I was tested given my recent proximity to people leading the UK response. Positive. Which is a strange experience - to be infected by the virus one is modelling . Still feeling rough, but not awful.— neil_ferguson (@neil_ferguson) March 19, 2020
據英國《衛報》3月18日報道他是英國倫敦帝國學院MRC全球傳染病分析中心（MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis）的模型項目主管。他在過去2個月為英國官員提供建議，而他有份撰寫、本周發布的科學文件，是促使政府大幅改變策略的原因。