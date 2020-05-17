阿富汗總統與對手簽署權力分享協議　破解「雙總統」僵局

撰文：何文翰
阿富汗總統加尼（Ashraf Ghani）發言人西迪基（Sediq Sediqqi）5月17日表示，加尼與對手阿卜杜拉（Abdullah Abdullah）已簽署權力分享協議，結束長達數月的政治僵局。
西迪基17日在Twitter上推文指，總統加尼與阿卜杜拉剛剛已簽署政治協議。阿卜杜拉會領導與塔利班和談的委員會，而他團隊的成員會加入加尼的內閣。
↓↓↓阿富汗總統加尼發言人西迪基在Twitter公布消息
The Political Agreement between President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah has just been signed. Dr. Abdullah will lead the National Reconciliation High Council and members of his team will be included in the cabinet. Details will be aired shortly by RTA. pic.twitter.com/VZ95m5DfJq— Sediq Sediqqi (@SediqSediqqi) May 17, 2020
西迪基指，更多的細節會在不久後發布。
路透社17日引述消息人士在協議簽署前不久說，阿卜杜拉想掌控金融或外交等主要部門，但加尼不同意。加尼稱或可讓他控制內政部。
阿富汗2019年9月舉行總統選舉，加尼勝出大選成功連任，但參選的阿卜杜拉不承認選舉結果。雙方2020年3月9日在各自的就職典禮中就任「總統」。