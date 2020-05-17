阿富汗總統與對手簽署權力分享協議　破解「雙總統」僵局

阿富汗總統加尼（Ashraf Ghani）發言人西迪基（Sediq Sediqqi）5月17日表示，加尼與對手阿卜杜拉（Abdullah Abdullah）已簽署權力分享協議，結束長達數月的政治僵局。

西迪基17日在Twitter上推文指，總統加尼與阿卜杜拉剛剛已簽署政治協議。阿卜杜拉會領導與塔利班和談的委員會，而他團隊的成員會加入加尼的內閣。

西迪基指，更多的細節會在不久後發布。

路透社17日引述消息人士在協議簽署前不久說，阿卜杜拉想掌控金融或外交等主要部門，但加尼不同意。加尼稱或可讓他控制內政部。

阿富汗2019年9月舉行總統選舉，加尼勝出大選成功連任，但參選的阿卜杜拉不承認選舉結果。雙方2020年3月9日在各自的就職典禮中就任「總統」。

