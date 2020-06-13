【美國大選】「六月節」辦競選集會惹爭議　特朗普宣布改期

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）6月12日表示，他決定把爆發新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）疫情以來首場競選集會的日期從6月19日改至第二天，即6月20日。

特朗普原定19日在俄克拉何馬州（Oklahoma）塔爾薩（Tulsa）舉行疫情過後的第一場競選集會，但無論是時間還是地點都引發爭議。當天正值美國「六月節」（Juneteenth），是一個標誌美國奴隸制終結的日子，而塔爾薩是1921年白人暴民毀滅當時全美最富裕黑人社區的「塔爾薩種族屠殺」（Tulsa Race Massacre）發生之地。特朗普的決定有意聚焦種族議題，但引發來自歷史學家、民權主義人士、社區領袖及政客的廣泛抗議。

民主黨參議員賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）11日在Twitter上批評稱：「這不僅是對白人至上主義者打眼色，他是在為他們舉辦歡迎家庭派對。」

特朗普12日晚在Twitter稱，他許多非裔的美國朋友和支持者都建議他們出於對「六月節」的尊重而考慮更改日期，特朗普因此決定應他們的要求把集會日期延至翌日。

