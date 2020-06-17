【中印衝突】印媒消息：中國解放軍有43人死傷

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

印度軍方當地時間6月16日發聲明指出，和中國軍方在加勒萬河谷地區暴力對峙後，雙方均有傷亡，印方至少20人死亡，但未有披露中方具體數字。

印度軍方聲明稱，印度和中國軍隊6月15日、6月16日在加勒萬河谷地區發生衝突，除了此前死亡的一名軍官和兩名士兵外，17名在執行任務時傷勢嚴重的印度士兵已經死亡，總死亡人數達到20人。

印度《Times Now》新聞頻道6月17日引述政府消息人士稱，印方情報顯示，中方共有43人受重傷或死亡。

印度ANI通訊社也在Twitter引述消息人士稱，在加勒萬河谷，中方有43人死亡或重傷。

印度《Times Now》新聞頻道播放突發新聞，指中方在衝突中有43人傷亡。（Twitter@iArmySupporter）

中國官媒《環球時報》6月17日在Twitter發英文推文指，「6月16日中印邊境致命衝突，是數十年來最嚴重的一次，是印方軍隊為奪中方領土、轉移內政壓力而採取的軍事挑釁行動。」

《環球時報》總編胡錫進6月16日發推文指出：「中方沒有公布解放軍的傷亡人數，是因為中方不希望兩國人民對傷亡人數進行比較，以免引發公眾情緒。這是北京的善意。」

【中印衝突】印度軍方指20名印軍士兵喪生　兩國呼籲透過對話磋商
中印衝突│兩軍衝突致人員傷亡　西部戰區：印軍越界蓄意挑釁攻擊
【中印衝突】兩國爆發致命衝突　印度學者：友好關係或終結
中印對峙│邊境衝突敏感時刻　西藏軍區舉行立體拔點實兵實彈演習
X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。