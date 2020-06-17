【中印衝突】印媒消息：中國解放軍有43人死傷

印度軍方當地時間6月16日發聲明指出，和中國軍方在加勒萬河谷地區暴力對峙後，雙方均有傷亡，印方至少20人死亡，但未有披露中方具體數字。
印度軍方聲明稱，印度和中國軍隊6月15日、6月16日在加勒萬河谷地區發生衝突，除了此前死亡的一名軍官和兩名士兵外，17名在執行任務時傷勢嚴重的印度士兵已經死亡，總死亡人數達到20人。
印度《Times Now》新聞頻道6月17日引述政府消息人士稱，印方情報顯示，中方共有43人受重傷或死亡。
印度ANI通訊社也在Twitter引述消息人士稱，在加勒萬河谷，中方有43人死亡或重傷。
印度《Times Now》新聞頻道播放突發新聞，指中方在衝突中有43人傷亡。（Twitter@iArmySupporter）
中國官媒《環球時報》6月17日在Twitter發英文推文指，「6月16日中印邊境致命衝突，是數十年來最嚴重的一次，是印方軍隊為奪中方領土、轉移內政壓力而採取的軍事挑釁行動。」
The fatal clash in the China-India border region on Monday is the most severe in decades, and it is a provocative military operation staged by Indian troops to capture Chinese territory and shift domestic pressure: experts https://t.co/JPXrzgbZlL pic.twitter.com/AM7U3Ivy6X— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 16, 2020
《環球時報》總編胡錫進6月16日發推文指出：「中方沒有公布解放軍的傷亡人數，是因為中方不希望兩國人民對傷亡人數進行比較，以免引發公眾情緒。這是北京的善意。」
Chinese side didn’t release number of PLA casualties in clash with Indian soldiers. My understanding is the Chinese side doesn’t want people of the two countries to compare the casualties number so to avoid stoking public mood. This is goodwill from Beijing.— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 16, 2020