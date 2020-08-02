【立法會選舉延期】美國就此譴責港府　蓬佩奧稱港人或永無法投票

香港特首林鄭月娥以疫情為由，押後立法會選舉一年。美國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）8月1日發表聲明，指責港府無理由押後選舉如此長時間，並說香港可能從此無法就任何事或人投票。

圖為7月30日，美國國務卿蓬佩奧前往國會出席外交委員會聽證會。（Reuters）

林鄭月娥在7月31日宣布，受疫情嚴峻影響，原定9月6日舉行的立法會選舉將延期一年至2021年9月5日舉行。她指出延後選舉是基於公共安全、保障市民健康以及選舉公平公開舉行，沒有政治考慮。

蓬佩奧8月1日發表聲明，指港府沒有正當理由將選舉延遲這麼久，這個令人遺憾的行動，確認北京無意遵守在《中英聯合聲明》以及《基本法》項下它對香港民眾以及英國的承諾。

There is no valid reason for such a lengthy delay, this regrettable action confirms that Beijing has no intention of upholding the commitments it made to the Hong Kong people and the United Kingdom under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a UN-registered treaty, and the Basic Law.
美國國務卿蓬佩奧
蓬佩奧也補充說，香港民眾「已重覆表達他們進行自由及公平選舉的願望及能力。我們促請香港當局重新考慮這個決定。」

他說：「選舉應盡量可應在接近9月6日舉行，並以反映香港民眾意願及志向的形式進行。如他們沒有（這樣的選舉），遺憾地香港將邁向（變成）另一個在中國由共產黨管治的城市。」

蓬佩奧在2日於Twitter上推文，稱美國譴責港府決定，並稱中共一次又一次證明，北京無意履行其對港人做出的承諾。

