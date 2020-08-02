【立法會選舉延期】美國就此譴責港府　蓬佩奧稱港人或永無法投票

最後更新日期：
香港特首林鄭月娥以疫情為由，押後立法會選舉一年。美國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）8月1日發表聲明，指責港府無理由押後選舉如此長時間，並說香港可能從此無法就任何事或人投票。
圖為7月30日，美國國務卿蓬佩奧前往國會出席外交委員會聽證會。（Reuters）
林鄭月娥在7月31日宣布，受疫情嚴峻影響，原定9月6日舉行的立法會選舉將延期一年至2021年9月5日舉行。她指出延後選舉是基於公共安全、保障市民健康以及選舉公平公開舉行，沒有政治考慮。
蓬佩奧8月1日發表聲明，指港府沒有正當理由將選舉延遲這麼久，這個令人遺憾的行動，確認北京無意遵守在《中英聯合聲明》以及《基本法》項下它對香港民眾以及英國的承諾。
There is no valid reason for such a lengthy delay, this regrettable action confirms that Beijing has no intention of upholding the commitments it made to the Hong Kong people and the United Kingdom under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a UN-registered treaty, and the Basic Law.
蓬佩奧也補充說，香港民眾「已重覆表達他們進行自由及公平選舉的願望及能力。我們促請香港當局重新考慮這個決定。」
他說：「選舉應盡量可應在接近9月6日舉行，並以反映香港民眾意願及志向的形式進行。如他們沒有（這樣的選舉），遺憾地香港將邁向（變成）另一個在中國由共產黨管治的城市。」
蓬佩奧在2日於Twitter上推文，稱美國譴責港府決定，並稱中共一次又一次證明，北京無意履行其對港人做出的承諾。
The PRC has shown time and time again that it has no intention of fulfilling its promises to its own people. The United States condemns its one year postponement of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council elections.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 2, 2020