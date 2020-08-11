【港版國安法】被中方列入制裁名單　魯比奧：中國不喜歡我

美國財政部8月7日宣布制裁11名中港官員，包括香港特首林鄭月娥、律政司長鄭若驊等人。作為對等反制，中國外交部發言人趙立堅8月11日宣布，中方決定從即日起，對在涉港問題上表現惡劣的11名美方人士實施制裁。被制裁的美國參議員魯比奧（Marco Rubio）等人隨後發文回應。

8月10日，中國外交部發言人趙立堅宣布對美國製裁11名中港官員予以對等反制。（Reuters）

趙立堅表示，「針對美方錯誤行徑，中方決定從即日起，對在涉港問題上表現惡劣的美國聯邦參議員魯比奧、克魯茲（Ted Cruz）、霍利（Josh Hawley）、科頓（Tom Cotton）、圖米（Pat Toomey），聯邦眾議員史密斯（Chris Smith），以及美國國家民主基金會總裁格什曼（Carl Gershman）、美國國際事務民主協會總裁米德偉（Derek Mitchell）、美國國際共和研究所總裁特温寧（Daniel Twining）、人權觀察執行主席羅斯（Kenneth Roth）、自由之家總裁阿布拉莫維茨（Michael J. Abramowitz）實施制裁。」

8月10日，魯比奧在社交媒體Twitter上發文稱，「上個月，中國宣布禁制我，今天，他們又宣布對我進行制裁。我不想成為偏執狂，但我開始認為，中國不喜歡我。」

霍利同日也發推文稱，「中國宣布制裁我，是因為我發出對抗中國共產黨的聲音，及守護美國的利益而遭到報復，就隨意的制裁吧，我不會退讓的。」

今次被中方制裁的11人中，魯比奧、克魯茲及史密斯7月13日已因新疆事務遭中方制裁，意味這是他們近期第二度被中國制裁。

