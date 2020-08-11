【港版國安法】被中方列入制裁名單　魯比奧：中國不喜歡我

美國財政部8月7日宣布制裁11名中港官員，包括香港特首林鄭月娥、律政司長鄭若驊等人。作為對等反制，中國外交部發言人趙立堅8月11日宣布，中方決定從即日起，對在涉港問題上表現惡劣的11名美方人士實施制裁。被制裁的美國參議員魯比奧（Marco Rubio）等人隨後發文回應。
8月10日，中國外交部發言人趙立堅宣布對美國製裁11名中港官員予以對等反制。（Reuters）
趙立堅表示，「針對美方錯誤行徑，中方決定從即日起，對在涉港問題上表現惡劣的美國聯邦參議員魯比奧、克魯茲（Ted Cruz）、霍利（Josh Hawley）、科頓（Tom Cotton）、圖米（Pat Toomey），聯邦眾議員史密斯（Chris Smith），以及美國國家民主基金會總裁格什曼（Carl Gershman）、美國國際事務民主協會總裁米德偉（Derek Mitchell）、美國國際共和研究所總裁特温寧（Daniel Twining）、人權觀察執行主席羅斯（Kenneth Roth）、自由之家總裁阿布拉莫維茨（Michael J. Abramowitz）實施制裁。」
8月10日，魯比奧在社交媒體Twitter上發文稱，「上個月，中國宣布禁制我，今天，他們又宣布對我進行制裁。我不想成為偏執狂，但我開始認為，中國不喜歡我。」
These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
霍利同日也發推文稱，「中國宣布制裁我，是因為我發出對抗中國共產黨的聲音，及守護美國的利益而遭到報復，就隨意的制裁吧，我不會退讓的。」
#China announces it is sanctioning me in retaliation for speaking out against #ChineseCommunistParty and defending America’s interests. Retaliate all you want. I’m not backing down https://t.co/Mlx6xtw4cT— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 10, 2020
今次被中方制裁的11人中，魯比奧、克魯茲及史密斯7月13日已因新疆事務遭中方制裁，意味這是他們近期第二度被中國制裁。